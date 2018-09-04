GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP Candidate Celebrates Win in Karnataka ULB Polls in Total Sourav Ganguly Style

Bringing in celebrations the Sourav dada way.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Candidate Celebrates Win in Karnataka ULB Polls in Total Sourav Ganguly Style
(Image: ANI)
Loading...
In one of the greatest moments in cricket history when India defeated England in the Natwest final, legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly famously took off his jersey and waved it in the air in retaliation to cricketer Andrew Flintoff celebrating by taking off his jersey in a match against India in Mumbai.

Veerappa Siragannavar, a BJP candidate, is perhaps a big Ganguly fan. The BJP leader revived the memories of the 2002 cricket final when he took off his shirt to celebrate his victory in the Karnataka Urban Local Body (ULB) polls on Monday.

The results for the Urban Local Body (ULBs) elections were declared in Karnataka on Monday with the Congress leading in 982 wards, the BJP in 927 and the JD(S) in 375. A total of 2,664 wards had gone to polls in 105 ULBs. Veerappa, who won ward no. 19 in Bagalkote municipal council, took off his shirt and paraded in the streets – a la Sourav Ganguly. It did not take long for Twitter to start comparing Veerappa’s victory celebrations with the famous cricketer.























| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...