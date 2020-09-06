BJP Floats 'Justice for Sushant' Campaign Posters in Bihar, Faces Flak from Opposition and Twitter

Bihar, one of the most populous states in the country, is set to vote for the State Legislative Assembly elections in October. And ahead of the polls, the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput has turned out to be a major poll plank with parties like the BJP using posters seeking 'Justice for Sushant' as part of their poll campaign.

About 30,000 election campaign posters featuring Rajput seeking "justice for the departed son of the soil" were created and shared by BJP's art and culture cell in the state, replete with the party's logo, Indian Express reported.

Printed in Hindi, the posters read, "Na bhule hain, na bhulne denge" (We have not forgotten, neither will be let you forget).

BJP's Bihar state convenor Varun Singh told Times of India that the poster was part of their campaign to seek justice for SSR. He also said that BJP Bihar's art and culture cell were one of the first to seek a CBI probe in the SSR death case, which had initially been tagged as death by suicide by Maharashtra Police.

The news was met with discouragement from Opposition parties in the state such as RJD. A spokesperson from the party said that it was not right to add political colour to the actor's death.

Many on Twitter also called out the poster campaign as a "disgusting" poll trick. Many apologised to the deceased actor, stating, "Sorry Sushant, you deserve better".

this is so fucking disgusting, i'm sorry ssr pic.twitter.com/kFjfTx66Rf — sad bitch (@dipashasnapped) September 6, 2020

#DisgustingMedia and #DisgustingBJP is after @Tweet2Rhea . Not allowing independent probe, shameful media and political trial is on. Now see poster, #SSR suicide case is political issue for BJP. Modi and his team has already devastated country with economic blunders. #COVIDー19 https://t.co/0Vh2KXpIQz pic.twitter.com/shxh8aM7q5 — Mahesh Kumar (@maheshu483) September 6, 2020

This poster by Bihar BJP 'kala evam sanskriti prakishth (art and culture cell) has comeup at BJP office in Patna. Isn't BJP hellbent upon doing politics in the name of SSR? Maut ke saudagar! Koi shaq? pic.twitter.com/JcwqNFcyyg — NN Ojha (@nnojha) September 5, 2020

Posters are already out ! pic.twitter.com/M6YWmPuw4S — Shiva (@ssr99) September 5, 2020

The report also quoted BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand who claimed the posters should not be seen as politcal and that they were only meant to express BJP's dedication in seeking truth and justice for the deceased actor. While the party has actively claimed that it is not using Rahput's death as a poll issues, the art and culture cell of the party in Bihar has regularly been taking out protest marches and demonstrations for seeking justice in Rajput's death.

Many senior party leaders such as Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sushil Modi and others have personally visited Rajput's father after the 32-year-old demise.

Born in Patna, Rajput's tragic death on June 14 created a huge stir in the state, sending it into a state of shock and mourning. Following news of Rajput's death and his family's subsequent allegations against his reported girlfriend and others in abetting the actor's death by suicide, parties like BJP, JD(U) and LJP supported the call for the now-ongoing CBI investigation into the matter.

The matter also became a bone of contention between Bihar and Maharashtra government (Maharashtra Police had dubbed the death the result of suicide) with several politicians and public servants from both states trading barbs on social and legacy media.

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was meanwhile summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) regarding the matter. The actor arrived at the NCB office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the drug case. The summon to Rhea comes a day after a court on Saturday sent her brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda to four days NCB custody till September 9.