BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya Terms Farmer Protest as Propaganda, Twitter Flags it as 'Manipulated Media'

As Twitter tightens noose around fake news amid political polarisation, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya's tweet has been flagged as "manipulated media" for spreading misleading information. "Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long time," Malviya wrote as he quoted the Congress leader.

On November 28, Rahul had shared the picture of a policeman whipping a baton towards an old farmer who was among the protesters of anti-farm bill demonstrations at Singhu border. "It is a very sad photo. Our slogan was 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' but today PM Modi's arrogance made the jawan stand against the farmer," the Congress leader had written.

बड़ी ही दुखद फ़ोटो है। हमारा नारा तो ‘जय जवान जय किसान’ का था लेकिन आज PM मोदी के अहंकार ने जवान को किसान के ख़िलाफ़ खड़ा कर दिया। यह बहुत ख़तरनाक है। pic.twitter.com/1pArTEECsU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2020

Malviya quoted his tweet and uploaded a 'Propaganda vs Reality' video claiming the police "did not even touch the farmer." However, Malviya's claim was found to be untrue as the video that he shared to prove his point was reportedly a cropped version of the actual footage of the police action against the farmers at Singhu border.

Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time. https://t.co/9wQeNE5xAP pic.twitter.com/b4HjXTHPSx — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 28, 2020

Twitter has started tagging fake news on Twitter India and guess who is the first person to take this honor from India?@amitmalviya, the kingpin of Fake News Factory in India.Funny days ahead. pic.twitter.com/agWZwTCXRi — Kapil (@kapsology) December 2, 2020

Twitter has tagged @amitmalviya the head of IT cell for manipulative media . Finally! https://t.co/DWwm6wE5QM — پربھا (@deepsealioness) December 2, 2020

Here is a complete footage of the incident:

▶️ Thousands of Indian farmers clashed with police, Friday, as the farmers continued to march towards New Delhi in protest of new farming laws.👉 Indian Farmers Clash with Police as They Protest New Lawshttps://t.co/I5Tx0hA4kP pic.twitter.com/NdRKWn0dXe — The Voice of America (@VOANews) November 27, 2020

On November 30, Malviya alleged 'Maoist and Khalistani' links to the ongoing farmer protests and said that the stir was being used to "burn down Delhi". "It was never about farmers. Just politics..." he wrote.

Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has already notified the new Farm Laws on 23Nov20 and had started implementing them.But now that the Khalistanis and Maoists have stepped in to oppose, he sees an opportunity to burn down Delhi.It was never about farmers. Just politics... pic.twitter.com/s5gMq9z8oW — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 30, 2020

BOOM fact checked Malviya's claim and also reached out tot the old farmer who seen being hit in the video. He has been identified as Sukhdev Singh and is currently at the Haryana-Delhi border. He was quoted in media reports as saying that he had sustained injuries on his forearm, back and calf muscle.

"My arms have turned black and blue where the lathi hit me and there are bruises on my back too. They can say I have not been hit but I am right here if they want to come and see my injuries," Singh was quoted by the BOOM.

Earlier in March, Malviya had shared a cropped version of student leader Umar Khalid's speech at an anti-CAA protest rally in Amravati which subsequently led took his arrest under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Malviya had implied that the Delhi riots were pre-planned ahead of Donald Trump's visit to India.