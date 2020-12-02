BJP IT cell Head Amit Malviya's Tweet to Rahul Gandhi Has Been Flagged by Twitter

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya's tweet has been flagged as "manipulated media". "Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long time," Malviya wrote as he quoted the Congress leader.

On November 28, Rahul had shared the picture of a policeman whipping a baton towards an old farmer who was among the protesters of anti-farm bill demonstrations at Singhu border. "It is a very sad photo. Our slogan was 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' but today PM Modi's arrogance made the jawan stand against the farmer," the Congress leader had written.

बड़ी ही दुखद फ़ोटो है। हमारा नारा तो ‘जय जवान जय किसान’ का था लेकिन आज PM मोदी के अहंकार ने जवान को किसान के ख़िलाफ़ खड़ा कर दिया। यह बहुत ख़तरनाक है। pic.twitter.com/1pArTEECsU— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2020

Malviya quoted his tweet and uploaded a 'Propaganda vs Reality' video claiming the police "did not even touch the farmer."

Soon, fact-checking websites called Malviya's claim 'untrue'. The video that he shared to prove his point was reportedly a cropped version of the actual footage of the police action against the farmers at the Singhu border.

Twitter red flags content posted on its platform if they are “significantly and deceptively altered or fabricated, if they shared in a deceptive manner, or if they are likely to impact public safety or cause harm.” Twitter also removes content if two or more criteria are met.

Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time. https://t.co/9wQeNE5xAP pic.twitter.com/b4HjXTHPSx — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 28, 2020

Twitter has started tagging fake news on Twitter India and guess who is the first person to take this honor from India?@amitmalviya, the kingpin of Fake News Factory in India. Funny days ahead. pic.twitter.com/agWZwTCXRi— Kapil (@kapsology) December 2, 2020

Twitter has tagged @amitmalviya the head of IT cell for manipulative media . Finally! https://t.co/DWwm6wE5QM — پربھا (@deepsealioness) December 2, 2020

BOOM fact-checked Malviya's claim and reached out to the farmer who was seen being hit in the video. He has been identified as Sukhdev Singh and is currently at the Haryana-Delhi border. He was quoted in media reports as saying that he had sustained injuries during the protest.

During the run-up to the US elections 2020, Twitter had flagged a number of tweets by the then US President Donald Trump for posting false information on Coronavirus and later on the election results. The action by Twitter India comes after many calls were made by social media users asking it to implement the same rules that apply to US politicians.