»
BJP Leader Mahadev Sarkar Barred From Campaigning Due to Sexist Comments

TMC leader Mahua Moitra had been campaigning for the Krishna Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency, whereas Mahadev Sarkar is the BJP President for the Nadia district.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
BJP Leader Mahadev Sarkar Barred From Campaigning Due to Sexist Comments
TMC leader Mahua Moitra had been campaigning for the Krishna Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency, whereas Mahadev Sarkar is the BJP President for the Nadia district.
Women politicians in India do not have it easy, and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are proof. As the country gears up to elect its next Prime Minister, this election season has been rife with sexist jibes and derogatory comments. From attacking women politicians for their looks and clothing to blatantly declaring that educating girls is a waste, these netas have left no stone unturned.

In West Bengal, TMC leader Mahua Moitra had been campaigning for the Krishna Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency, whereas Mahadev Sarkar is the BJP President for the Nadia district. Moitra alleged that the latter had passed a sexist comment against her in the presence of another party candidate, Kalyan Choubey on April 23rd. She also mentioned that the Election Commission had failed to take any action against him.

According to reports, on Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the EC to take necessary action against Sarkar owing to his sexually coloured remarks against Moitra. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, who appeared on behalf of Moitra, appealed to the three judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, stating that a mandamus should be issued against Sarkar given that only 48 hours of campaigning were left.

The poll body has been asked to pass a reasoned order against Sarkar as well. Jaising took to Twitter to announce the same:




The EC has been directed to take immediate action, and also follow it with the production of a certified copy.

