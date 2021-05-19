buzz

BJP Leader Performs Mobile 'Hawan', Blows 'Shankh' in Meerut Neighbourhood to End Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

BJP Leader Performs Mobile 'Hawan', Blows 'Shankh' in Meerut Neighbourhood to End Coronavirus

Image Credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @scribe_prashant.

Gopal Sharma said that he mixed 'hawan' material with cow dung cakes and ghee of desi cow, stems of the mango tree, camphor to 'stop the spread' of coronavirus.

While India continues to battle against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives since last month, a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut was seen blowing a conch shell ‘Shankh’ and chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ while he performed a Hawan and spread the smoke around a neighbourhood claiming that it will stop the spread of the virus. In a viral video, BJP leader Gopal Sharma can be seen walking in the Nayi Basti and Shivpuram areas of Meerut with some other people alongside a bicycle cart that has a burning pyre with huge clouds of smoke coming off it. In the background, the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ can be heard playing on a speaker. Sharma lowers his mask to blow the conch shell as his partners scream ‘Jai Shree Ram.’

Sharma told Times Now, “We have mixed ‘hawan’ material with cow dung cakes and ghee of desi cow, stems of the mango tree, camphor, etc. to stop the spread of the Corona, purification of environment, increase the oxygen level in the atmosphere and kill the dangerous virus from the atmosphere."

This is not the first time that a politician has claimed to know the exact solution to kill the deadly virus. A few days back, BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur claimed that the urine of cows could help anyone avoid covid-19 infection.

While speaking at an event, Thakur talked about the ‘benefit’ of cow urine in the prevention of Covid-19 infection and said, “I regularly use this cow urine ark. I am in huge trouble, health-wise. But due to this remedy, I am not required to take any medicine for Covid-19."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:May 19, 2021, 10:50 IST