BJP Leader Plans 'Joote Maro' Movement Against Amazon As Tandav Row Heats Up

'Tandav,' the recently released web-series starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauahar Khan, and Kritika Kamra has landed into controversy for allegedly mocking Hindu deities.

An FIR has been lodged against series director Ali Abbas Zafar and writer Gaurav Solanki at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station late on Sunday night.

Two BJP leaders alleged that the Saif Ali Khan starrer web series hurts Hindu religious sentiments.

One of them, BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sunday said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station against the series. On Monday, he said that he would be going to the offices of Amazon Prime Video and seek an apology as part of 'Joote Maro' movement.

"I urge the country and Hindus to stop buying stuff from Amazon and delete Amazon Prime until the makers apologise for Tandav web-series and remove it from their platform. People who mocked our faith need to be punished. Now we will answer them with shoes and not patience," he wrote on Twitter.

In an interview with News18 India, he adds that there is a need to "hit them with shoes."

In an interview with Republic, he further said "Since some time, members of the film industry have been participating in the act of insulting the Hindu Gods and Goddesses. We control ourselves every time, but this time, it is hard to control, there will be ‘tandav’. Some of these people of the film industry should be hit with shoes."

A NewsX clip shows Ram Kadam's protest, where he and supporters trample on the poster.

The FIR says that there are angry outbursts on social media against the content of the web series which was released on January 16 and people are posting its clippings. "After watching the series, it was found that in the 17th minute of Episode 1, characters playing Hindu gods and goddesses have been shown in an uncharitable way and using undignified language, which can trigger religious sentiments," the complainant said.

Those named in the FIR in Lucknow have been booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, makes destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred; forgery for purpose of harming reputation, statements conducing to public mischief, with intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India, or to strike terror in the people or any section of the people.

