Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

BJP Leader Who Thinks Eating Poha Makes One 'Bangladeshi' Has United All Foodies Against Him

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said he suspected that there were some Bangladeshis among construction labourers who worked at his house recently.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Leader Who Thinks Eating Poha Makes One 'Bangladeshi' Has United All Foodies Against Him
File photo of Kailash Vijayvargiya: Poha photo source: Flickr/ Kalyan

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said he suspected that there were some Bangladeshis among construction labourers who worked at his house recently. The reason? He saw them eating poha.

Now, poha is Maharashtrian for "flattened rice", a dish where the rice is flattened into dry, light flakes. The flattened rice is usually cooked with turmeric, onions, tomatoes, nuts and other ingredients to make 'kanda poha', which is traditionally eaten all over Maharashtra. As a matter of fact, the dish may very well be considered synonymous with the state. In Indore too, poha, cooked almost in a similar way, forms an integral part of the diet. Not just Maharashtra, poha forms the staple breakfast for thousands around the country for three reasons - it is simple, it is filling and most importantly, it is cheap. For a few bucks, you can get a plate of steaming hot poha, which can satiate your hunger and let's face it, it's delicious.

Vijayvargiya's comments on the innocent poha did not sit well with desi foodies, who may have just sat down with their bowl of poha on a cold winter morning as they read what he said. The pertinent question then became, "Does eating poha makes one "anti-national"?

 

Vijayvargiya's totally uncalled-for attack on poha has stirred up another debate. By associating poha with Bangladeshis, he's essentially pointed fingers at Bengali speaking communities in India, who have now come all guns blazing to defend their version of flattened rice.

In Bengal, flattened rice is known as "chira" or "chire", which is eaten in uncooked form. Now, Bengalis from around the country have begun a comparison between poha and chira, claiming that their version tastes better and is healthier.

Vijayvargiya probably had no idea that he would trigger a food war of sorts or even end up pitting one culture against the other. But hey, here's a lesson for the future - just don't mess with our food!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram