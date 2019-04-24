English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Leaders Get 'Trendy Hairstyles' After Jawed Habib Joins the Party
Ever since Habib joined BJP, social media has been flooded with hilarious images of BJP politicians getting a hair makeover.
On Monday, news of Jawed Habib joining the BJP broke the internet. Habib, one of the country's most celebrated hair stylists, has over 800 beauty and hair salons spread out across over a 100 cities. In his own words, he went from being a "chowkidar" of hair to one of the country's "chowkidar".
His statement was a response to the "Main Bhi Chwokidar" campaign which had been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His news came as a shock to many, while it was mostly greeted with memes and jokes.
However, the world of Photoshop knows no limits. And netizens clearly made the most of it.
Soon after, social media was flooded with hilarious images of BJP politicians getting a hair makeover. They can be seen rocking trendy hairstyles; for instance, try imagining Amit Shah with spikes or maybe blue hair. Yes, you can't unsee it once the images get fixated in your mind.
Take a look:
Anupam Kher wasn't spared either:
Erm..
Yogi Adityanath...a red-head?
God help us all.
We wonder what Narendra Modi and the others will have to say about this!
