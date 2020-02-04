BJP Minister Who Got Trolled For His 'Eye Movements' During Budget Wasn't Really Sleeping

On Saturday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the longest-ever budget speech that lasted for over two-and-a-half hours. Meanwhile, a particular moment when BJP MP R.K Singh kept batting his eyes, became one of the most talked-about on social media. Instantly, the Internet was flooded with jokes and memes on the minister who, the social media believed, couldn't stay awake.

Sitharaman began her speech with an elaborate introduction before proceeding to the more important issues which included measures to counter the economic slowdown in the country and new income tax slabs which are expected to provide relief to the middle classes.

It wasn't anything shocking. There have been many such instances where ministers (who're expected to be serious lawmakers) have fallen asleep in the Parliament and has led to some important questions - do ministers really find their jobs this boring or are the chairs in the Parliament that comfortable?

Memes on R.K Singh started doing the rounds on the Internet.

Phone battery below 5% 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yd4fqwUBYm — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) February 1, 2020

Me in the Organizational behavior class during MBApic.twitter.com/nYt0O2VtSz — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 1, 2020

Here's the thing - when a funny video goes viral, you're not likely to think twice or actually verify facts before clicking on the "share" button. Turns out, the BJP leader had been advised eye exercises every two hours by his doctor, in order to facilitate blood circulation. He offered an explanation and Twitter in order to shut down all those who had been trolling him:

I have been advised eye exercises every two hours to improve the circulation of blood to the eyes. Any objection anyone? — R. K. Singh (@RajKSinghIndia) February 2, 2020

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.