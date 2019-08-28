BJP MLA Believes Cows Give More Milk When Flute is Played in 'Lord Krishna Style'

When Shakespeare wrote the famous lines, “If music be the food of love, play on”, little did he imagine that four centuries after his death, BJP MLA from Assam Dilip Kumar Paul would lap up his words with such literal gusto.

At the opening of a folk festival in Silchar on Sunday, his remarks on how “modern scientists” have proved beyond reasonable doubt that if the flute can be played Lord Krishna style, adding to our bovine milk-givers’ daily jam, they would repay us with more milk than their daily quota.

“This was the science of ancient times and we are going to bring this technique back to modern times,” he added to his speech in his constituency.

It does not end there, however. He reiterated his statement on Tuesday with aplomb, stating the “the positive impacts of music and dance” manifest themselves in cow-milk production units.

Hindustan Times had reported Paul claiming that researchers in an NGO based in Gujarat had established a direct connection between the two non-analogous entities, music and milk. He further consolidated his point by comparing the quality of milk from Indian cows and those of “foreign breeds”, differentiating them by their colour.

“Unlike milk from foreign breeds which give pure white milk, the quality of milk of Indian cows, which is light yellow in colour is much tastier and healthier,” he said.

In spite of his claims, he told Indian Express that he is “not a scientist” but his repertoire of traditional studies of India aligns itself with the beliefs of “scientists nowadays”.

Paul, an RSS loyalist is not the only BJP leader who has iterated his thoughts on the animal. A few ago, Bhopal constituency’s Sadhvi Pragya claimed that cow urine had cured her breast cancer while Uttarakhan Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat claimed that the cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen and that massaging it can cure respiratory issues.

