BJP MLA Draws Flak For Piggyback Ride While Inspecting Flood-affected Areas in Assam

A video of Assam BJP MLA Sibu Misra taking a piggyback ride to a flood rescue boat surfaced online on Thursday. Ever since the MLA is being criticised by netizens as well as the opposition. Misra represents the Lumding constituency in the Hojai district. Hojai is one of the worst-affected districts in the current wave of the pre-monsoon floods, that ravaged the state. He visited the flood-affected areas in his constituency to get a glimpse of the atrocities people are facing. In order to cross a patch of muddy water, the MLA took a piggyback ride on the back of a man, who is being identified as a journalist from the area.

In the video, which was shared by news agency ANI, it is seen that the man took Misra to the safety of a rescue boat through ankle-deep water. “BJP MLA from Lumding Assembly, Sibu Misra was seen taking a piggyback ride to a boat, on the back of a flood rescue worker yesterday, May 18th. He was in Hojai to review the flood situation in the area,” the news agency tweeted.

#WATCH | Assam: BJP MLA from Lumding Assembly, Sibu Misra was seen taking a piggyback ride to a boat, on the back of a flood rescue worker yesterday, May 18th. He was in Hojai to review the flood situation in the area. pic.twitter.com/Rq0mJ8msxt — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

The video didn’t go down well among the Twitter users, who lashed out at the BJP MLA. “Gajab ke besharm MLA hain. Aur ye flood situation review ke liye gaye the (What a shameless MLA. He went to review flood situation),” a user wrote. Few people on the microblogging site opined that the MLA must be worried about his white shoes.

Gajab ke besharm MLA hain. Aur ye flood situation review ke liye gaye the 🤦🤦 Inko museum mein bhejo ya congress mein. — Dilip Jain | दिलीप जैन 🇮🇳 (@dilipjain1979) May 19, 2022

क्योंकि नेताजी की कीमती सफ़ेद जूते भीग न जाये !

बाढ़ की स्थिति की जायजा लेने जाने की जरुरत ही क्या थी? — CopyPasteExpoz . . #KnowYourHeroes 🇮🇳🙏 (@CopyPasteExpoz) May 19, 2022

जूते खराब होने का इतना ही डर था तो MLA साहब चप्पल पहन कर, जींस ऊंची करके खुद चल लेते। ऐसे Review से तो अच्छा है आते ही नहीं। Sir @himantabiswa why do we have such MLAs? — Kuheli (@kuhu_kumar) May 19, 2022

The Assam Congress and the All India Trinamool Congress didn’t miss the golden chance to take a potshot at Misra. Sharing a snap of Misra taking the piggyback ride, the official Twitter handle of Assam Congress tweeted, “My shoes are too costly to step on mud!! I’ll rather ride on a reporter – Sibu Misra, BJP MLA.”

My SHOEs are too costly to step on mud!! I’ll rather ride on a Reporter. – Sibu Misra, BJP MLA pic.twitter.com/mae6zTmZGo — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) May 19, 2022

“When nearly 6.62 lakh people are suffering across the state, all attention and care must be directed towards BJP MLAs!” the AITC tweeted.

The water is so deep that the @BJP4Assam MLA just CANNOT walk this short distance! He needs special attention and rightly so! When nearly 6.62 lakh people are suffering across the state, all attention and care must be directed towards BJP MLAs! SHAME. https://t.co/EOzExqmLKJ — AITC Assam (@AITC4Assam) May 19, 2022

What are your thoughts about the clip?

