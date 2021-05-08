BJP MLA From UP Recommends Drinking Cow Urine to Stop Coronavirus, Gives 'Demo'

The second wave of Covid-19 is ravaging India, pushing the daily cases to well above 3 lakhs with over 3,000 casualties every day. While vaccines and some medication has been prescribed by the World Health Organization. A Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh however has a different cure: Cow urine. Surendra Singh, the MLA from Bairia in Ballia district, has called on people to drink ‘gaumutra’ (cow urine) to defeat Covid-19. He also put up a video of himself drinking cow urine. In the video which has since gone viral, Singh demonstrated how exactly the cow urine should be taken in a ‘demonstration.’

Singh claimed that the spread of Covid-19 can be controlled using ‘gaumutra’. He claimed that the secret to his good health, despite working for 18 hours a day for the people, was cow urine. He explained that cow urine should be consumed on an empty stomach in the morning. He said two to three capfuls of it should be mixed in a glass of water and gulp it. He said one precaution should be taken after drinking the cow urine.

“Don’t consume anything for half an hour," he said. Singh also claimed that not just Covid-19, cow urine was a superpower against many diseases, especially heart diseases. Surendra Singh suggested Patanjali’s cow urine if sourcing it directly is difficult, according to India Today.

Singh is not the first BJP minister to recommend this. In July last year, Bengal BJP state president, Dilip Ghosh also advocated drinking cow urine to cure coronavirus.

This is India, the land of Lord Krishna and here cows are God, we worship. We will have cow urine to stay healthy. Take ayurvedic medicine and don’t worry," Dilip Ghosh had said.

In the last year alone, bizarre cures for coronavirus were recommended: Paapads, kadhas, ice-creams, concoctions of herbs and plants were being touted as cures for the virus infection.

There is no scientific backing to the claim that cow urine cures coronavirus.

