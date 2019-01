BJP MLA Sadhna Singh Calling Mayawati 'Worse Than Eunuch' Shows Transphobia is Still Alive in 2019

#WATCH:BJP MLA Sadhna Singh says about BSP chief Mayawati, "jis din mahila ka blouse, petticoat, saari phat jaaye, wo mahila na satta ke liye aage aati hai. Usko pure desh ki mahila kalankit maanti hai.Wo to kinnar se bhi jyada badtar hai, kyunki wo to na nar hai, na mahila hai." pic.twitter.com/w3Cdizd8eR

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2019



Shameful stuff said by this lady.



Sirs, @myogiadityanath @AmitShah for your necessary redressal please 🙏



— Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) January 20, 2019





This BJP MLA insulted Mayawati, all women and transgenders in one go while simultaneously exposing her and her party's values!https://t.co/8WrE3F02ks

— Subhashitani|سبھاشیتانی (@Subhashitani1) January 19, 2019



BJP and RSS Mann ki Baat on women and Dalits is again on display in this disgusting misogynist transphobic speech by a BJP MLA Sadhna Singh targeting Mayawati. Remember, BJP spokie @ShainaNC also said the same about #Mayawati - 'I don't know if she is man or woman'. https://t.co/g5pHCU026Z



— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 20, 2019





.@NCWIndia has taken Suo Motu cognisance of the objectionable statement made by BJP MLA Ms. Sadhana Singh. The Commission will be sending a notice to Ms. Singh regarding the statement in question. https://t.co/ee1zcPzHiD

— NCW (@NCWIndia) January 20, 2019

2018 had some landmark judgements passed which should have marked the beginning of change and progress in India. The Section 377 law was read down making homosexuality no longer a crime. The Lok Sabha passed the Transgender Bill seeking to define transgenders and prohibit discrimination against them.Yet, casteism, sexism and trans-phobia is very much alive in India. Sadhna Singh Singh's recent comments about BSP Chief Mayawati proves that.Uttar Pradesh MLA Sadhana Singh while addressing a gathering on Saturday, said that a woman who underwent a 'chirharan' (disrobe) is now compromising with the perpetrators. "She is worse than a eunuch", she said, talking about Mayawati.When CNN-News18 reached out to her, she further added that she does not regret her statement and said a "woman who is unable to protect her own dignity is a blot on womankind".There was outrage on social media following Singh's statements.However, Singh's comment was more than just an attack on Mayawati."Is being a kinnar equivalent to a criminal or a dacoit?" asks Meera Sanghamitra, a transwoman rights activist. "Her statement not only maligns the image of transpeople in society, but it portrays us as "the worst lot." Are trans-people not equal citizens?"Something else which was majorly problematic about Singh's statement was her very blatant sexism. She called Mayawati's decision to align with the Samajwadi party as "a blot on womanhood". Of course, a woman taking her own decisions is supposed to be quite shameful. Right? *Insert rolling eye emoji*"How do you define what 'samman' is? Sadhna Singh had no business to bring in any notion of what is womanhood or respect. Samman kya kapdo mein hota hai?" Sanghamitra further questioned.The National Council of Women will also be sending a notice to Singh after her objectionable statement.However, Singh is not the first woman to say something inherently problematic about transpeople.How hard is it to not be transphobic, really?