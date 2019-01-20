LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
BJP MLA Sadhna Singh Calling Mayawati 'Worse Than Eunuch' Shows Transphobia is Still Alive in 2019

Sadhna Singh's recent comments in a press conference on BSP Chief Mayawati is more than just an attack, it's a thinly-veiled comment reeking of transphobia and sexism.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 20, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
2018 had some landmark judgements passed which should have marked the beginning of change and progress in India. The Section 377 law was read down making homosexuality no longer a crime. The Lok Sabha passed the Transgender Bill seeking to define transgenders and prohibit discrimination against them.

Yet, casteism, sexism and trans-phobia is very much alive in India. Sadhna Singh Singh's recent comments about BSP Chief Mayawati proves that.

Uttar Pradesh MLA Sadhana Singh while addressing a gathering on Saturday, said that a woman who underwent a 'chirharan' (disrobe) is now compromising with the perpetrators. "She is worse than a eunuch", she said, talking about Mayawati.

When CNN-News18 reached out to her, she further added that she does not regret her statement and said a "woman who is unable to protect her own dignity is a blot on womankind".

There was outrage on social media following Singh's statements.











However, Singh's comment was more than just an attack on Mayawati.

"Is being a kinnar equivalent to a criminal or a dacoit?" asks Meera Sanghamitra, a transwoman rights activist. "Her statement not only maligns the image of transpeople in society, but it portrays us as "the worst lot." Are trans-people not equal citizens?"

Something else which was majorly problematic about Singh's statement was her very blatant sexism. She called Mayawati's decision to align with the Samajwadi party as "a blot on womanhood". Of course, a woman taking her own decisions is supposed to be quite shameful. Right? *Insert rolling eye emoji*

"How do you define what 'samman' is? Sadhna Singh had no business to bring in any notion of what is womanhood or respect. Samman kya kapdo mein hota hai?" Sanghamitra further questioned.

The National Council of Women will also be sending a notice to Singh after her objectionable statement.



However, Singh is not the first woman to say something inherently problematic about transpeople.

How hard is it to not be transphobic, really?

