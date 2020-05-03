BUZZ

1-MIN READ

BJP MLA Spits in a Community Kitchen in Rajkot, Pays Fine After Apologising

BJP MLA Spits in a Community Kitchen in Rajkot, Pays Fine After Apologising

This led to an outrage on social media where people shamed the MLA for his actions.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 9:15 AM IST
A few days ago, a video of Rajkot BJP MLA Arvind Raiyani spitting in a government run community kitchen had gone viral on social media, much to the disgust of netizens who lambasted him for the same.

In India, spitting is considered a punishable offence but that didn't really seem to matter to Raiyani who can be seen removing his mask before spitting in the middle of the kitchen - a kitchen which has been catering to the poor during the lockdown.

This led to an outrage on social media where people shamed the MLA for his actions. While some called it disgusting, others recommended that he should be punished for the same.

Realising that the video hadn't gone down well, Raiyani issued an apology and also paid a fine to the Rajkot Municipal Corporation. The fine for spitting in a public place is INR Rs. 500.

Speaking to ANI, the MLA said, "I spat in my property and not in government premises or road. However, I accept my mistake and I have paid Rs 500 as fine."

