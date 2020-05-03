BJP MLA Spits in a Community Kitchen in Rajkot, Pays Fine After Apologising

A few days ago, a video of Rajkot BJP MLA Arvind Raiyani spitting in a government run community kitchen had gone viral on social media, much to the disgust of netizens who lambasted him for the same.

In India, spitting is considered a punishable offence but that didn't really seem to matter to Raiyani who can be seen removing his mask before spitting in the middle of the kitchen - a kitchen which has been catering to the poor during the lockdown.

This led to an outrage on social media where people shamed the MLA for his actions. While some called it disgusting, others recommended that he should be punished for the same.

BJP MLA spits in government-run kitchen for poor in Rajkot - Ahmedabad Mirror https://t.co/T5iOWblAkM — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) May 2, 2020

Pls take strict action against this #BJP Leader @GujaratPolice , its national shame.



BJP MLA spits in government-run kitchen for poor in Rajkot - Ahmedabad Mirror https://t.co/364v0AXMXM — Nasir (@NasirMerra) May 2, 2020

Ahmedabad Mirror: BJP MLA spits in government-run kitchen for poor in Rajkot.https://t.co/P3Ugj2SulP

Wow... Double Standard. Others r booked for attempted murder, your guy is fined for 500 rs. At the very least he should b banned from politics for life — Ravi S (@himymgot88) May 3, 2020

Realising that the video hadn't gone down well, Raiyani issued an apology and also paid a fine to the Rajkot Municipal Corporation. The fine for spitting in a public place is INR Rs. 500.

Speaking to ANI, the MLA said, "I spat in my property and not in government premises or road. However, I accept my mistake and I have paid Rs 500 as fine."