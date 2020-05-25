BJP MLA Wants to Ban 'Paatal Lok' for Morphing His Pic with Yogi Adityanath

After running into legal trouble with the Gorkha community for allegedly hurting Nepali sentiment, Anushka Sharma might be facing further legal hurdles due to her new Netflix show Paatal Lok. Even as the show received rave reviews from all quarters, it seems to have rubbed a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA the wrong way.

Uttar Pradesh MLA Nandkishore Gurjar has filed a complaint against Anushka Sharma, the show's producer, for using his photo in the show without his permission.

Paatal Lok makers used a pic of YogiA inaugurating a highway project, morphed his face with its corrupt character but retained pic of a BJP MLA as it is. He has now filed complaint



Story in serial? UP govt scam in highways project



Left: YogiA in original

Right: Paatal Lok scene pic.twitter.com/Tazg90u1n7 — Arihant (@haryannvi) May 25, 2020

The image in question was taken in March, 2018 and is a real image featuring not just Gurjar but also UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath himself. It was clicked at the inauguration of a six-lane elevated highway project in Ghaziabad. Adityanath even tweeted the images.

A morphed version of the image was used in Paatal Lok in which the image of the fictional and dirty politician Balkrishna Bajpayee has superimposed on that of Adityanath. The faces of the remaining persons in the photo such as Gurjar were left unedited.

But the image is not the only reason why the MLA seems to mind the show. He also filed a complaint against the Anushka Sharma under the National Security Act for allegedly attempting to stir communal disharmony and show Gurjars in a bad light, India Today reported. He also called for a ban on the show from Netflix.

As per the report, the MLA has said in his complaint that the show is trying to malign the image of the BJP and is also "anti-India".