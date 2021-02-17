BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi on Twitter over His Statement Regarding Ministry Of Fisheries

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while speaking in Solai Nagar area of Puducherry on Wednesday said that fishermen are the "farmers of the sea" and questioned "why is it that the farmers of the sea don’t have a ministry in Delhi?" His comments drew ridicule as India has a Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Slamming the Central government over the farm bills, Gandhi said, "Government passed three bills against farmers, the backbone of a nation. You must be wondering why am I talking about farmers at meeting of fishermen. I consider you to be farmers of the sea. If farmers of the land can have their ministry in Delhi, then why is it that the farmers of the sea don’t have a ministry in Delhi?"

He further added, "Next time I come here I want to go with you in the fishing boat to see what you experience so that when I go back to Delhi, I can truly understand what farmers of Puducherry feel."

Gandhi's comparison soon drew flak from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union ministers, who took to Twitter to mock the Congress leader over his oblivious statement regarding the ministry of fisheries.

राहुल जी ! आपको इतना तो पता ही होना चाहिए कि 31 मई,2019 को ही मोदी जी ने नया मंत्रालय बना दिया।और 20050 Cr रुपए की महायोजना (PMMSY) शुरू की जो आज़ादी से लेकर 2014 के केन्द्र सरकार के खर्च (3682 cr) से कई गुना ज़्यादा है।

Caro Raul (@RahulGandhi),Non esiste un Ministero della pesca separato in Italia. Viene sotto Ministero delle Politiche Agricole e Forestali.

Modi govt dedicated a new ministry for the fisheries sector on 31st May,2019.

Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying was newly created in May / June 2019 by @narendramodi Government. Formerly it was just a department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The Ministry for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying was established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2019 and is currently headed by Union Minister Giriraj Singh.