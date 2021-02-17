News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Buzz»BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi on Twitter over His Statement Regarding Ministry Of Fisheries
2-MIN READ

BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi on Twitter over His Statement Regarding Ministry Of Fisheries

BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over fisheries's statement.

BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over fisheries's statement.

Rahul Gandhi drew flak from BJP leaders, who mocked him over his oblivious statement regarding fisheries.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while speaking in Solai Nagar area of Puducherry on Wednesday said that fishermen are the "farmers of the sea" and questioned "why is it that the farmers of the sea don’t have a ministry in Delhi?" His comments drew ridicule as India has a Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Slamming the Central government over the farm bills, Gandhi said, "Government passed three bills against farmers, the backbone of a nation. You must be wondering why am I talking about farmers at meeting of fishermen. I consider you to be farmers of the sea. If farmers of the land can have their ministry in Delhi, then why is it that the farmers of the sea don’t have a ministry in Delhi?"

He further added, "Next time I come here I want to go with you in the fishing boat to see what you experience so that when I go back to Delhi, I can truly understand what farmers of Puducherry feel."

Gandhi's comparison soon drew flak from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union ministers, who took to Twitter to mock the Congress leader over his oblivious statement regarding the ministry of fisheries.

The Ministry for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying was established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2019 and is currently headed by Union Minister Giriraj Singh.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...