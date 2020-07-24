A BJP Minister Has Gone Viral After He Claimed 'Bhabhiji Papad' Can Fight Coronavirus

At a time when the governments and the WHO advise everyone against misinformation, it seems quite paradoxical that Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, MP for the Bharatiya Janata Party, has decided to tell everyone that a 'papad' will fight the novel coronavirus.

Meghwal, the BJP MP, said a papad brand named "Bhabhiji Papad" may help produce the antibodies required to counter coronavirus.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the minister claimed that the ingredients of 'Bhabhiji papad' aids in the formation of coronavirus antibodies.

"Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, a papad manufacturer has come up with this product that will aid the formation of antibodies to fight the coronavirus,” the minister said in a video, “This papad will prove useful in the fight against coronavirus.”

Watch: MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal launches Bhabhi ji papad, says it will help people fight Corona Virus. “It will be very helpful in fighting Corona Virus,” he says. Reaction, anyone? pic.twitter.com/nOU5t3nOQQ — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) July 24, 2020

After the novel coronavirus was discovered in the country, 'Go Corona Go' became a jingle. The fake messages on Coronavirus cure soon began. And now 'Bhabhiji papad' has been added to this bizarre list of remedies to prevent widespread of coronavirus. Needless to add, this one has given new trends for the meme creators. Many comments began flowing as soon as the video appeared online. Some have been completely flummoxed at the degree of 'foolishness ' a union minister has displayed.

Corona's Antibody from Bhabhiji Papad ?? That's great news So Plz stop wasting time & money in making corona virus vaccine @WHO @ICMRDELHI @PMOIndia @BharatBiotech @SerumInstIndia @ZydusUniverse @UniofOxford Listen china, we can fight with ur chinesevirus even with papad pic.twitter.com/IgdMyDadf6 — dr_strange (@drstrange_nmch) July 24, 2020

Some of the opposition ministers too shared their views on the video.

Congress leader Vijay Singh said, "These are the kind of the minister in the government chose, says eating papad will help in fighting coronavirus."

Here are some of the ironic and hilarious tweets by the netizens:

Ye papad kha lo..ban jani life https://t.co/CujYA0aVJX — Quarantined santanu (@Santanu993patra) July 24, 2020

None can beat "Bhabhi Brand" Papad, that also from #Bikaner — Dr Arvind Singh (@DrArvind_Singh) July 24, 2020

Sir maire pass purana jutaa pada hai usse kuch help ho sakta hai Kya corona ki ladai Mai — Abhishek #INC (@Abhi_ctep) July 24, 2020

Now we know that the MoS has used the lockdown period productively. Ghar mein paapad bel rahey they. — Shomona Khanna (@alterlaw) July 24, 2020

Scientists are leaving no stone unturned to develop the vaccine for the treatment of Covid-19, but we wish we can certainly create a vaccine to cure such bizarre and foolish cures. Till then let's enjoy the great humor around it.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 12-lakh mark on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.