3-MIN READ

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Faces Flak For Old 'Misogynistic' Tweet on Arab Women, Deletes

File image of Tejasvi Surya.

The 5-year-old deeply controversial and misogynistic tweet quickly gained traction on the microblogging site and was deleted later by Surya after the online furore.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 11:01 AM IST
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday managed to kick off a social media storm after a tweet by him dated 2015 went massively viral across the platform and widely panned by netizens.

"95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love:@TarekFatah," the tweet by MP read.

The 5-year-old deeply controversial and misogynistic tweet became the outrage point on the microblogging site. It was later deleted by the BJP MP after online furore.

"The ball is now in @narendramodis court. @Tejasvi_Surya has done an unpardonable offense and now things are getting out of hand.

It ll be a matter of shame for 130 crore Indians if #tejasvisurya isnt sacked from parliament & made to apologize for his sinful remarks n debauchery,(sic)" a Twitter user wrote.

Mejbel Al Sharika, a Kuwaiti lawyer and Director of International Human Rights, shared the screenshot of the tweet and wrote: "Dear @Twitter, this Indian politicians @Tejasvi_Surya has racially slurred Arab women, I wonder how is his account still active? Is it not against Twitter's official policy? Please act as Arab sentiment has been badly wounded."

Similar sentiments were shared by Abdur Rahman Nassar, an intellectual from Kuwait, who tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi while criticising the tweet.

"The Indian Member of Parliament appeals to Arab women, and we demand that the Arabs drop his membership immediately ..

We hope to request the cancellation of his membership," a rough Google translation of the tweet read.


The screenshot of the tweet was widely circulated on Twitter and cries of sacking the BJP MP were at large.



Notably, the (deleted) tweet by the politician was a quote by Pakistani-Canadian journalist and author Tarek Fatah in an interview with Swarajya titled: Tarek Fatah: Breaking Down Jihadi Terror.

In the interview dated March 2015, Fatah spoke about "Islamofascism", 'Jihadi terrorism' and how Saudi Arabia was the greatest threat to global security among other things. "Ninety five percent of the Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as an act of sex and not love. Women’s genitals have been cut for thousands of years. What sort of a society are you creating with only one category of people?" Fateh responded to a question on democracy in the Middle East. This was pointed out in a tweet by economist and researcher Rupa Subramanya.



Responding to Subramanya's tweet, journalist Mohammed Zubair pointed out that Surya, while quoting Fatah, had "agreed" with him.

