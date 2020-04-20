BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Faces Flak For Old 'Misogynistic' Tweet on Arab Women, Deletes

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday managed to kick off a social media storm after a tweet by him dated 2015 went massively viral across the platform and widely panned by netizens.

"95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love:@TarekFatah," the tweet by MP read.

The 5-year-old deeply controversial and misogynistic tweet became the outrage point on the microblogging site. It was later deleted by the BJP MP after online furore.

"The ball is now in @narendramodis court. @Tejasvi_Surya has done an unpardonable offense and now things are getting out of hand.



It ll be a matter of shame for 130 crore Indians if #tejasvisurya isnt sacked from parliament & made to apologize for his sinful remarks n debauchery,(sic)" a Twitter user wrote.

Mejbel Al Sharika, a Kuwaiti lawyer and Director of International Human Rights, shared the screenshot of the tweet and wrote: "Dear @Twitter, this Indian politicians @Tejasvi_Surya has racially slurred Arab women, I wonder how is his account still active? Is it not against Twitter's official policy? Please act as Arab sentiment has been badly wounded."

Dear @Twitter , this Indian politicians @Tejasvi_Surya has racially slurred Arab women, I wonder how is his account still active? Is it not against Twitter's official policy? Please act as Arab sentiment has been badly wounded. pic.twitter.com/JAM3hnDEjN — المحامي⚖مجبل الشريكة (@MJALSHRIKA) April 19, 2020

Similar sentiments were shared by Abdur Rahman Nassar, an intellectual from Kuwait, who tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi while criticising the tweet.

"The Indian Member of Parliament appeals to Arab women, and we demand that the Arabs drop his membership immediately ..



We hope to request the cancellation of his membership," a rough Google translation of the tweet read.





عضو البرلمان الهندي يطعن بنساء العرب، ونطالب نحن العرب بإسقاط عضويته فورا ..

نتمنى المطالبة بإسقاط عضويته 👇🏼..@narendramodi@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/lbcq4duusz — عبدالرحمن النصار (@alnassar_kw) April 19, 2020

The screenshot of the tweet was widely circulated on Twitter and cries of sacking the BJP MP were at large.

Just heard criticism of @Tejasvi_Surya recent tweet. So the polemic point is, if unveiling the monstrous reality of blatant disdain of dignity & sexual ethics by man is cheap/bigot/misogynistic then what unilateral divorce, polygamy, Nikah halala & patriarchal dominance means? pic.twitter.com/7y4Xe2Joxb — Shubham Saxena (@dshubham_saxena) April 19, 2020







The treatment for Bhakts & hate mongers lies in the Arab lands . Tejasvi bigot thought he can insult their women too including Indian women.I pity women in their house .@narendramodi what a disgrace this MP @Tejasvi_Surya is .Why worried about their sex & orgasm .

Pathetic ! pic.twitter.com/SFT4TkeqKm

— Dr Jwala Gurunath (@DrJwalaG) April 19, 2020

Notably, the (deleted) tweet by the politician was a quote by Pakistani-Canadian journalist and author Tarek Fatah in an interview with Swarajya titled: Tarek Fatah: Breaking Down Jihadi Terror.

In the interview dated March 2015, Fatah spoke about "Islamofascism", 'Jihadi terrorism' and how Saudi Arabia was the greatest threat to global security among other things. "Ninety five percent of the Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as an act of sex and not love. Women’s genitals have been cut for thousands of years. What sort of a society are you creating with only one category of people?" Fateh responded to a question on democracy in the Middle East. This was pointed out in a tweet by economist and researcher Rupa Subramanya.

Background:2015 tweet by @Tejasvi_Surya 4 years before he became an MP.He’s quoting Tarek Fatah from 2015 @SwarajyaMag interview: “95% of Arab women have never had an orgasm last few hundred years!Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love.“ https://t.co/MwpH2KzwRV https://t.co/CfwamD38t6 — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) April 19, 2020







This is the full quote by fake news peddler Tarek Fatah which @Tejasvi_Surya quoted in his now deleted 2015 tweet. The quote is from an interview Fatah did with @SwarajyaMag . pic.twitter.com/Z22TWxkznA

— Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) April 19, 2020

Responding to Subramanya's tweet, journalist Mohammed Zubair pointed out that Surya, while quoting Fatah, had "agreed" with him.