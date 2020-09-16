BJP MP Who Batted for Mud Bath and Blowing 'Shankh' as Coronavirus Cure Tests Covid Positive

India has hit the 5 million mark of affected people by the coronavirus pandemic yet the politicians of the country haven't shied away from voicing their opinions to prevent COVID-19, however unscientific they may be.

From cow dungs to avoiding non-veg food to papads, the list of bizarre "preventive cures" is endless.

One of the remedies were given out by Rajasthan BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria last month wherein he had suggested that a mud pack and blowing a "shankh" (conch shell) could help fight the coronavirus infection. Jaunapuria, a lawmaker from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency, said that sitting in mud and blowing conch shell boosted immunity and helped the body to fight Covid-19 infection.

As it turns out, the MP has tested positive for the deadly disease. Jaunapuria tested COVID-19 positive on Monday, a report in Ahmedabad Mirror stated.

However, this isn't the first time that he has made this bizarre claim. Earlier on International Yoga Day, the MP had said that applying mud on the body and performing yoga could help cure all diseases.

Earlier, Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, MP for the Bharatiya Janata Party had endorsed 'papad' as a cure for the coronavirus infection.

Meghwal, the BJP MP, said a papad brand named "Bhabhiji Papad" may help produce the antibodies required to counter coronavirus. In the video that had gone viral on social media, the minister claimed that the ingredients of 'Bhabhiji papad' aids in the formation of coronavirus antibodies.

"Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, a papad manufacturer has come up with this product that will aid the formation of antibodies to fight the coronavirus,” the minister said in a video, “This papad will prove useful in the fight against coronavirus.” Meghwal was earlier diagnosed with Covid-19 infection.

These bizarre remedies continue to pour in at a time when scientists and health experts are trying to create a vaccine for the infection. The only defence as of now is to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing, and keep your hands sanitised.