BJP Shares Trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' on Twitter, Netizens Ask Why

The newly released trailer of the Anupam Kher-starrer has already begun to ruffle feathers with many within the Congress accusing it of misrepresenting facts.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2018, 2:30 PM IST
BJP Shares Trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' on Twitter, Netizens Ask Why
The Bharatiya Janata Party is facing a lot of flak on Twitter after tweeting the trailer of the upcoming film 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

Based on a book of the same name by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's then media adviser Sanjaya Baru, the trailer of the Anupam Kher-starrer has already begun to ruffle feathers with many in the Congress accusing it of misrepresenting facts.

However, BJP's Twitter handle shared the trailer of the much-awaited film with the following caption,"Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM’s chair till the time heir was ready? Watch the official trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, based on an insider’s account, releasing on 11 Jan!".

The post went viral immediately, though not for all the right reasons. Many on Twitter observed that the post was in poor taste and asked bythe ruling party was sharing Bollywood trailers.
































