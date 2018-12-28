BJP Shares Trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' on Twitter, Netizens Ask Why

I had some expectations... but with BJP making this such obvious political movie and @AnupamPKher seems to be over acting, will have to miss it.. book was good though. Wasted an awesome subject https://t.co/3p76EoMVKI — Santosh Thourani (@smalltownsanta) December 28, 2018

Looking forward to the trailer reviews of all the upcoming movies because that's what an elected government is for. Popcorn time in India https://t.co/E5AfKzsXtH — Sachin Xalxo (@sachinxtweets) December 28, 2018

Never knew a political party can campaign for a commercial film ... Desperate! https://t.co/JWQhlvetsl — Rathish M Saravanan (@dearrathish) December 28, 2018

Is it the first time that a national party of BJP's scale is promoting a movie trailer? Is this movie an instrument to humiliate one of the most learned PM's the country ever had... hopefully not. https://t.co/rjNjEHCoPk — RaktimⓂ️ (@1cosmicguru) December 28, 2018

It just a movie based on a book. Why this desperation? https://t.co/d3WhSBOKRR — Abhishek Parashar (@abhishekiimc) December 28, 2018

बीजेपी वालों को "मंदिर" के नाम पर वोट नहीं मिला तो अब वह मूवी के नाम पर वोट मांगने की तैयारी में है...



4 साल में एक भी काम नहीं उनके पास जो वह जनता को दिखा सके या बता सकें।



जय हो। — Amit Mishra (@Amitjanhit) December 28, 2018

How pitiable is BJP? Since Modi did zilch in past 4.5 years, to compensate for his lack you sponsored a film about a much more dignfied PM India had in Manmohan Singh. You can't match his intellect, at least try matching his sense of propriety morons. Shameless saffron Toadies. — Priyanka (@autumnrainwish) December 27, 2018

Bhai tum kyu promote kar rahe ho. Aur bhi issues hai highlight karne ko — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 27, 2018

When was the last time BJP India's official handle promoted trailer for a movie? Clearly this movie is intended to malign opposition before 2019 elections. If only they could come up with the trailer before Rajasthan & MP elections — Dr Aaron (@AaronRamsay5) December 27, 2018

The Bharatiya Janata Party is facing a lot of flak on Twitter after tweeting the trailer of the upcoming film 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.Based on a book of the same name by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's then media adviser Sanjaya Baru, the trailer of the Anupam Kher-starrer has already begun to ruffle feathers with many in the Congress accusing it of misrepresenting facts.However, BJP's Twitter handle shared the trailer of the much-awaited film with the following caption,"Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM's chair till the time heir was ready? Watch the official trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, based on an insider's account, releasing on 11 Jan!".The post went viral immediately, though not for all the right reasons. Many on Twitter observed that the post was in poor taste and asked bythe ruling party was sharing Bollywood trailers.