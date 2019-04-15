BJP Telangana Leader Faces Twitter Flak for 'Copying' Pakistani Army Song

My new song which will be released on 14th April at 11:45 AM on the occasion of #SriRamNavami is dedicated to our #IndianArmy forces. pic.twitter.com/Es391cE2PT — Chowkidar Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) April 12, 2019

Pakistani media isn’t covering the ‘so called’ song. In rest of the world this is called something else...

Second sentence of previous tweet ie “But copy to speak the truth as well” stays valid as expected.

This lie too not a surprise. That’s what was said, we can’t be surprised. https://t.co/3tJzg43ccF — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) April 15, 2019

Indian are always coping us... Real song is #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/WHts8nKB3G — Anjum Iqbal - PTI (@AnjumIqbalPTI) April 14, 2019

Dear Chowkidar Mama, You Should send a legal notice to Shahid Afridi, He copied your song & Also Changed the wording of it. pic.twitter.com/BFMTfXWINi — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) April 14, 2019

Hindutva Gang's Hyderabadi Bigot Raja Singh sings a song 'Hindustan Zindabad' which is a blind copy of Pakistan Army ISPR's theme song 'Pakistan Zindabad'! https://t.co/b2EAskvUrh — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) April 14, 2019

So Hyderabad MLA T.Raja is going to releasing this song for BJP for this election.

actually its blatant rip off of "Pakistan Zindabad" song released by Pakistan's Public sevice.

Now please dont tell him that, He might commit suicide. https://t.co/rkco7G3iPz — Yasmin Sana (@yasminsana11) April 14, 2019

Thank you for promoting Pakistan's talent and music in endia. Thank you for telling world that endian music industry has gone barren.

👇 your modi's reaction after listening your version of Pakistan’s song.. Wise man

🇵🇰 PAKISTAN ZINDABAD🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/JpmJ7L2GP3 — Saman (@Saman6171) April 15, 2019

A bizarre duel over plagiarism has broken out on Twitter between a BJP MLA from Telangana and a spokesperson of the Pakistani armed forces. And the bone of contention is actually a song.Raja Singh, legislator from Telangana's Goshamahal who is popular as 'TigerRajaSingh' on the micro-blogging site, recently a teaser video of him performing a song that he claimed to have composed himself. The song was dedicated to the Indian Army and was subsequently released in full on April 15.While the song itself is a maze of thumping beats with "Hindustan Zindabad" thrown in at convenient junctures, the issue was not with the creative quality of the song but rather of ownership.Soon after the promo was uploaded on April 12, the song which instantly went viral, evoked reactions from Pakistan. Many on Twitter claimed that it was a plagiarised version of a song released on March 23, which the country celebrates as "Pakistan Day". Major General Asif Ghafoor, the spokesperson of Pakistani armed forces wrote on Twitter," "Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well."Not one to back down, Singh retorted with video message saying it was great to see Pakistani media "covering" his song.However, Ghafoor stood his ground. "Pakistani media isn't covering the 'so called' song. In rest of the world this is called something else... Second sentence of previous tweet i.e. 'But copy to speak the truth as well' stays valid as expected. This lie too not a surprise. That's what was said, we can't be surprised," the Major said.Many Pakistanis and Indians agreed that the song was indeed released previously in Pakistan and was, in fact, the themes song of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). Some even posted videos people such as cricketer Shahid Afridi singing the song, prior to the release of Singh's version.Oops?