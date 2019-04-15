SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

BJP Telangana Leader Faces Twitter Flak for 'Copying' Pakistani Army Song

Raja Singh, legislator from Telangana recently a teaser video of him performing a song that he claimed to have composed himself.

News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Telangana Leader Faces Twitter Flak for 'Copying' Pakistani Army Song
Raja Singh and Asif Ghafoor) from left to right). Source: Twitter
Loading...
A bizarre duel over plagiarism has broken out on Twitter between a BJP MLA from Telangana and a spokesperson of the Pakistani armed forces. And the bone of contention is actually a song.

Raja Singh, legislator from Telangana's Goshamahal who is popular as 'TigerRajaSingh' on the micro-blogging site, recently a teaser video of him performing a song that he claimed to have composed himself. The song was dedicated to the Indian Army and was subsequently released in full on April 15.




While the song itself is a maze of thumping beats with "Hindustan Zindabad" thrown in at convenient junctures, the issue was not with the creative quality of the song but rather of ownership.

Soon after the promo was uploaded on April 12, the song which instantly went viral, evoked reactions from Pakistan. Many on Twitter claimed that it was a plagiarised version of a song released on March 23, which the country celebrates as "Pakistan Day". Major General Asif Ghafoor, the spokesperson of Pakistani armed forces wrote on Twitter," "Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well."

Not one to back down, Singh retorted with video message saying it was great to see Pakistani media "covering" his song.




However, Ghafoor stood his ground. "Pakistani media isn't covering the 'so called' song. In rest of the world this is called something else... Second sentence of previous tweet i.e. 'But copy to speak the truth as well' stays valid as expected. This lie too not a surprise. That's what was said, we can't be surprised," the Major said.




Many Pakistanis and Indians agreed that the song was indeed released previously in Pakistan and was, in fact, the themes song of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). Some even posted videos people such as cricketer Shahid Afridi singing the song, prior to the release of Singh's version.
















Oops?
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram