BJP TN Sends Razors to Omar Abdullah after Viral Bearded Pic, Deletes Tweet Following Outrage

BJP Tamil Nadu tweeted a screenshot of an Amazon delivery receipt addressed to Abdullah's residence. The package contained razors.

January 28, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
BJP TN Sends Razors to Omar Abdullah after Viral Bearded Pic, Deletes Tweet Following Outrage
The viral image of bearded Omar Abdullah caused widespread outrage earlier this month | Image credit: Twitter

Days after an image of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wearing a scraggly beard, a faint smile and clear signs of ageing went viral, the Twitter handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu unit is facing flak for sending Abdullah razors to shave his beard.

Abdullah along with a number of other Kashmiri leaders were detained in Srinagar following the abrogation of Article 370. The former CM has for six months lived in detention in Kashmir, which has also been facing one of the longest internet blackouts in the history of the former state.

On January 25, an image of a bedraggled Abdullah, the formerly prim, clean-shaven and groomed son of former J&K CM and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah, went viral on social media, evoking widespread criticism of what critics have termed "unconstitutional" detention.

Responding to the outrage, the TN unit of BJP shared an image on Twitter that also went viral, but for all the wrong reasons. "Dear Omar Abdullah," the tweet read. "It is very disheartening to see you like this while your corrupt friends are enjoying life outside".

"Kindly accept our sincere contribution, in case of any assistance, feel free to contact our counterpart (Congress) for further help in this regard).

The image was the screenshot of an Amazon delivery receipt addressed to Abdullah's residence. The package contained razors.

However, it seems that the BJP wrote an incorrect spelling of the road.

The tweet was soon deleted after outrage. The fact that Abdullah's address (albeit incorrectly spelled) was also displayed on the tweet could cause violation of Twitter's policies. While it is not clear why the tweet was removed, here are some of the reactions it manages to generate while still online.

