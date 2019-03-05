English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Website Hacked, Images of Abusive Fake Content Posted on Site Go Viral
No group has yet taken responsibility for the attack. No official statement regarding the attack has been shared by the BJP.
Source: bjp.org
The official website of the Bharatiya Janata Party was recently hacked and doctored content posted on the site has since been going viral on the Internet.
On Tuesday, the website bjp.org stopped responding to user requests and directed those who tried to open it to an 'Error 522' message. Such messages typically appear when a website is under a 'distributed denial-of-service' (DDoS) attack.
As soon as people found that the website had been hacked, Twitter exploded with screenshots of the spurious content allegedly posted on the site by the hackers. These included foul language and memes. Opposition spokespersons active on social media were especially quick to pounce on the opportunity, including Congress members Divya Spandana and Hasiba Amin.
Spandana, Congress' Twitter manager, shared a screenshot of a meme featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
No group has yet taken responsibility for the attack, neither has the BJP issued any official statement confirming the attack.
At the time of writing this, there's a message on the website that reads, "We will be back soon...Sorry for the inconvenience, we're performing some maintenance at the moment. We'll be back online shortly!"
Last year, the minister of state for electronics and IT, S S Ahluwalia informed the Parliament that at least 100 government websites had been hacked in the period between 2017 and 2018 (up to November), PTI reported in October.
Recently, a group of Indian hackers by the name of 'Team I-Crew' claimed responsibility for hacking almost 200 Pakistani websites in the wake of the datardly attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama on Feb 14.
