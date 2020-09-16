BJP Workers Distribute 70kg Laddu in Coimbatore Temple Ahead of PM Modi's 70th Birthday

The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore have offered 70kgs of laddu to at Sivan Kamatchi Amman temple ahead of Prime Minister Modi's birthday. PM Modi will turn 70 on September 17.

BJP workers have been taking part in several events over the last one week in view of PM Modi's birthday. They have been organising ration distribution camps, blood donation camps and eye-check up camps in several cities and towns across the country.

The workers in Coimbatore also carried out a procession outside the temple, the ANI reported.

As per reports, on this day, the distribution of masks, sanitizers, medicines will be organised. Supporters would also be encouraged to hold blood donation camps.The BJP is also likely to disseminate information on the work done by the Modi government in the last one year through pamphlets, circulation of speeches, etc. Special focus would be laid on the on work done during the Covid-19 pandemic and PM's vision for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat or a self-reliant India.

They also organised a week-long 'Seva Saptah' campaign from September 14 to 20 to mark the PM's 70th birthday.

The party is likely to issue strict orders to its cadre that under no circumstances should the Covid-19 protocols be violated. Last year, the prime minister's birthday celebration was a week-long affair. A week of Seva or Seva Saptah was celebrated from 14 -20 September.

Several social initiatives are being undertaken by the party leaders and workers across the country.

This campaign was launched by the party President JP Nadda at Chhaprauli village in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The campaign will continue till September 20.