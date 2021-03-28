BJP's Khushbu Sundar Stops to Cook Dosas During Campaign for Tamil Nadu Polls

BJP’s candidate from Thousand Lights assembly constituency, Khushbu Sundar on Saturday cooked dosas during her election campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Actor-turned-politician Sundar was campaigning at Thousand lights constituency in West Maada street in Nungambakkam when she stopped at a restaurant to showed off her cooking skills. Sundar isn’t the only candidate to go off beat to woo voters in poll-bound Tamil Nadu. Earlier, an independent candidate hit the headlines after he promised a trip to moon, an iPhone and such other things in his poll campaign.

34-year-old independent candidate Saravanan from South Madurai, no manifesto promise is to be taken lightly as he listed a number of outlandish welfare schemes in his manifesto, starting from an iPhone, a car, helicopter, a boat robot and much more.

Releasing his manifesto, Saravanan stated that if he won, he will provide every household with one iPhone, a car, a helicopter, a boat, a robot, a three-storied house with a swimming pool, Rs 1 crore for youths and a 100-day vacation to the moon. Saravanan has promised several infrastructure development projects that include a space research centre, a rocket launch site and an artificial iceberg that will be built to a height of 300ft in his South Madurai constituency to fight the summer heat. Saravanan has also said that he intends to promote youth participation in politics.

When asked to explain his intentions behind signing up for candidature, he added, “For the election expenditure, I’ve loaned out Rs 20,000 per instalment. I’ve spent Rs 10,000 to file my nomination. There are 2,30,000 votes in South Madurai. If 5000 youths contest and win 50 votes each, no party will be able to contest in Tamil Nadu. They will fear the public. I’m contesting in this election to create awareness regarding this.”

Another yoga instructor, an AIADMK candidate, on Tuesday pulled a car walking upside down during the campaign in Coimbatore. This, he said, he did to create awareness about yoga and its health benefits. Another independent candidate, Santosh carried his election symbol, a watermelon, as he went to file his nomination from Thanjavur constituency in Tamil Nadu, while candidate Hari Nadar went to file his nomination wearing 4.25 kilograms of gold.