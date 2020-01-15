Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

BJP's Kirit Somaiya Telling Journalist 'Maine Aapko Jawab De Diya' is the Newest Desi Meme

In the video, the journalist can be seen trying to ask Somaiya a few questions, which he carefully evades and walks away.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2020, 10:02 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP's Kirit Somaiya Telling Journalist 'Maine Aapko Jawab De Diya' is the Newest Desi Meme
Photo: Screengrab from NDTV video

The Citizenship Amendment Act formally came into effect from January 10, 2020 amid widespread protests around the country with thousands of people declaring the law unconstitutional. According to reports, students of a school in Mumbai's Matunga were asked to send postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to thank him for implementing the law.

While the Maharashtra government has reportedly issued a notice to the school, a journalist from NDTV decided to directly question the Vice President of Maharashtra BJP, Kirit Somaiya about including school children in national politics.

In the video, the journalist can be seen trying to ask Somaiya a few questions, which he carefully evades and walks away. Following this, the journalist chases him and then continues to ask him about the event at the school. And Kirit Somaiya seems to have only one answer for every question - "Maine Aapko Jawab De Diya Hai." (I have already answered your question).

Irrespective of the question being asked, Somaiya doesn't budge from his position. As many social media users pointed out, he repeats the line twenty seven times throughout the interview. We aren't kidding, we counted!

Suffice to say, Somaiya's video has gone viral and has triggered memes on social media.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram