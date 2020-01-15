BJP's Kirit Somaiya Telling Journalist 'Maine Aapko Jawab De Diya' is the Newest Desi Meme

The Citizenship Amendment Act formally came into effect from January 10, 2020 amid widespread protests around the country with thousands of people declaring the law unconstitutional. According to reports, students of a school in Mumbai's Matunga were asked to send postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to thank him for implementing the law.

While the Maharashtra government has reportedly issued a notice to the school, a journalist from NDTV decided to directly question the Vice President of Maharashtra BJP, Kirit Somaiya about including school children in national politics.

In the video, the journalist can be seen trying to ask Somaiya a few questions, which he carefully evades and walks away. Following this, the journalist chases him and then continues to ask him about the event at the school. And Kirit Somaiya seems to have only one answer for every question - "Maine Aapko Jawab De Diya Hai." (I have already answered your question).

Irrespective of the question being asked, Somaiya doesn't budge from his position. As many social media users pointed out, he repeats the line twenty seven times throughout the interview. We aren't kidding, we counted!

Suffice to say, Somaiya's video has gone viral and has triggered memes on social media.

this video is fake , here is the original pic.twitter.com/gRMVXrQClA — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) January 13, 2020

When you try calling a switched off number again and again. #KiritSomaiya https://t.co/LkAs3iPVKJ — योगेंद्र भोसले (@itsYSB) January 14, 2020

When I asked her, "do you love me?" 27 times... She:#KiritSomaiya pic.twitter.com/rqjVp5TPA9 — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) January 14, 2020

My manager when I ask for a raise..#KiritSomaiya pic.twitter.com/JWIq6WwcfA — Dr. Farrago (@dr_farrago) January 14, 2020

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.