Fair But Ugly: Blac Chyna Comes Under Fire for Promoting Skin Whitening Product

Nigeria, much like India, and several other Asian and sub-Saharan countries, is prey to a culture that celebrates 'fair' skin, believing lighter tones signify beauty and, yes, marriageability

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2018, 12:55 PM IST
Representative Image (Image: AP)
Blac Chyna, the US reality TV star, most famous for her feud with the Kardashian clan, is facing immense social media backlash ever since she announced her collaboration with a beauty brand called Whitenicious to launch a face cream in Lagos, Nigeria.



Nigeria, much like India, and several other Asian and sub-Saharan countries, is prey to a culture that celebrates 'fair' skin, believing lighter tones signify beauty and, yes, marriageability, especially in societies that still have a tradition of arranged marriages.

Many beauty product companies have taken advantage of this mindset, in order to push their skin whitening and bleaching products, and so perpetuating the bias in a vicious cycle. Of late, however, there has been a significant pushback to the notion of 'fair is lovely' with activists, keyboard warriors and just ordinary people calling out companies that promote that idea.

It's perhaps no surprise then that Blac Chyna, an African-American woman who has so far intergrated her ancestry into her 'brand' name, is being derided for the hypocrisy of pushing a product that tries to dilute the dark.

See some of the reactions below:













Everyone from the average social media user to celebrities are calling out the reality TV star as well as the brand for their blatant hypocrisy, including Jameela Jamil, the breakout star of critically acclaimed sitcom The Good Place, and who is of Indian and Pakistani descent.








