»
2-min read

Black and White or Colour? Another Bizarre Optical Illusion Takes Internet by Storm

Taking to Twitter Lionel Page posted the image saying that the image is a balck and white photograph and that only the lines are in colour.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 31, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
Black and White or Colour? Another Bizarre Optical Illusion Takes Internet by Storm
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

A bizarre and brilliant optical allusion is going viral on the internet which tricks the brain into seeing a colour image that, on closer inspection, appears to be actually in black and white. A photo of a group of children holding a tortoise as a photographer clicks them has left netizens confused.

Taking to Twitter Lionel Page posted the image saying that the image is a balck and white photograph and that only the lines are in colour.

While initially the image may appear to showcase a number of children in different coloured clothes, on closer inspection, the illusion is revealed, as the photo appears to be actually in black and white.

Turns out, the optical illusion has been created by printing a grid of selectively coloured lines over the original black and white image.

Turns out when one glances at the image, the brain compresses the visual information, and in the process, gives the viewer the overall impression of the photo.

However, when one take time to look closely at the image, they will find that that image is in gray-scale.

The visual trick can also be achieved by using alternatives such as dots and lines.

Since being posted on July 27, the image has received over 38K likes and over seventeen thousand retweets.

Here are some of the reactions to the optical illusion:

However, not everyone was convinced. There were those who questioned the allusion. Here's what they wrote:

Only last month, an optical illusion was shared on micro-blogging site, forcing people to question their eyes. Created by David Novick, the three-coloured confetti illusion showed 12 circles with multi-coloured stripes.

He wrote on Twitter, "A three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color (RGB 255,188,144). Shrinking the image increases the effect."

