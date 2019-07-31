Black and White or Colour? Another Bizarre Optical Illusion Takes Internet by Storm

A bizarre and brilliant optical allusion is going viral on the internet which tricks the brain into seeing a colour image that, on closer inspection, appears to be actually in black and white. A photo of a group of children holding a tortoise as a photographer clicks them has left netizens confused.

Taking to Twitter Lionel Page posted the image saying that the image is a balck and white photograph and that only the lines are in colour.

While initially the image may appear to showcase a number of children in different coloured clothes, on closer inspection, the illusion is revealed, as the photo appears to be actually in black and white.

Turns out, the optical illusion has been created by printing a grid of selectively coloured lines over the original black and white image.

Turns out when one glances at the image, the brain compresses the visual information, and in the process, gives the viewer the overall impression of the photo.

However, when one take time to look closely at the image, they will find that that image is in gray-scale.

The visual trick can also be achieved by using alternatives such as dots and lines.

Since being posted on July 27, the image has received over 38K likes and over seventeen thousand retweets.

Here are some of the reactions to the optical illusion:

I did. It checks out. I don’t think you looked closely at all. pic.twitter.com/ZaaeDr3XJp — (@Freak0nline) July 29, 2019

What kind of sorcery is this??? — Syahirah Umar (@sasyahirah) July 27, 2019

It's crazy when you zoom in to confirm the coloured lines, then go out again. Very cool ‍ — Functional pockets for women!!!✊ (@ebethhayes) July 30, 2019

The first time I saw this I was gobsmacked. I saw everything in colour. I come back a day later and I see a black and white photo covered in coloured lines. I guess my brain must have processed the information overnight. — Leighton V_Williams (@LeightonVW) July 28, 2019

However, not everyone was convinced. There were those who questioned the allusion. Here's what they wrote:

Works better when the image is smaller. — David Hansard (@_davidhansard) July 27, 2019

This is not correct.There is significant chroma noise in the part of the image that is intended to be black and white.This is a result of image compression. — Andrew Pullin (@AndrewPullin) July 27, 2019

No.A black & white image has NO color.Look closely... — Flat Earth Head-IRM (@facebones777) July 29, 2019

Only last month, an optical illusion was shared on micro-blogging site, forcing people to question their eyes. Created by David Novick, the three-coloured confetti illusion showed 12 circles with multi-coloured stripes.

He wrote on Twitter, "A three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color (RGB 255,188,144). Shrinking the image increases the effect."