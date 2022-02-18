'Black and White' Photo Trend on Twitter Shows the Beauty of Grey Shades

A new trend ‘#blackandwhite’ on Twitter has people posting their best black and white photos. From selfies to nature shots, netizens are taking a break from serious discourses and relying on the power of pictures to express themselves. Take a look at some of the participants:
“Picture A Day. from 2017 - January 14 #blackandwhite #photography #dailyphoto ©John R. Fulton Jr."
.Picture A Day. from 2017 - January 14 #blackandwhite #photography #dailyphoto 📷: ©John R. Fulton Jr. pic.twitter.com/8fzP6VICG2— John R. Fulton Jr. (@fultonjr) February 18, 2022
“The sticks photography… Still working on a street photography alternative… Work in progress."
The sticks photography… Still working on a street photography alternative… Work in progress..@Sony @SonyAlpha #sonya7c #sony50mmf12gm #blackandwhite #barn #silo #clouds pic.twitter.com/TbMECe94Sy— Eric L. Woods (@EWoodsPhoto) February 18, 2022
“Some of my favorites from 2021 #madrid #barcelona #blackandwhite #film"
Some of my favorites from 2021 #madrid #barcelona #blackandwhite #film pic.twitter.com/y87ZgmJK3k— Kevin Espley (@kespleyJPG) February 17, 2022
“#bw #lonelyfield #sunlight #rays #blackandwhite #clouds"
#bw #lonelyfield #sunlight #rays #blackandwhite #clouds pic.twitter.com/ySMEZzlgWL— Pedro Suárez (@pgsm88) February 17, 2022
“I’m an original and that’s perfection in itself. #phtography #instapost #explorepage #explore #blackandwhite #outlook #instagram #mallu"
I'm an original and that's perfection in itself.#phtography #instapost #explorepage #explore #blackandwhite #outlook #instagram #mallu pic.twitter.com/VVrPDCMzkG— Akhil Nair (@akhilnairoffl) February 18, 2022
“Exploring my neighborhood (Kita-Urawa) in Monochrome with Fujifilm X-Pro 1 and 50mm f2"
Exploring my neighborhood (Kita-Urawa) in Monochrome with Fujifilm X-Pro 1 and 50mm f2 #ThePhotoHour #BlackAndWhitePhotography #BNW #monochrome #blackandwhite #XPro1 #fuji #FujiPhoto #Urawa @Japan @TheTiny_Earth @AK_BridgeLake @Margnew @V_greys @bikinjack @Luxomancy @SPTH77 pic.twitter.com/G5Rnwt0Gc8— KaijuKr8tv-Light&ShadowViewz📸 (@kaijukr8tv) February 18, 2022
"
“#blackandwhite Life is better in black and white"
#blackandwhite Life is better in black and white🌹🌹 https://t.co/ZvRi7CWIX1 pic.twitter.com/4DW4vEz0Lv
— Anupama kriti🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Anupama200472) February 17, 2022
“Color is descriptive; Black and White is interpretive."
Color is descriptive; Black and White is interpretive 😃😃😃#blackandwhite https://t.co/OhWXD3cqFK pic.twitter.com/Hule80mOD2— Tavishi Behal (@BEHALTAVISHI) February 17, 2022
“Good night. Sleep well."
Good night. Sleep well#catphotography #photography #bnwphotography #blackandwhite #noir #streetphotography #cat #life #sleep #HopeRightHere #warm #cozy #CatsofTwittter #thanks #cats pic.twitter.com/1LlLrIAIZY— muu (@uu_np8) February 17, 2022
“Black and white are not sad, it’s poetic."
Black and white are not sad, it’s poetic.#blackandwhite #blackandwhitephoto pic.twitter.com/fAQiOAM1wu— Rohan Deshmukh (@ItsDeshmukh) February 17, 2022
Twitter trends are a fun way of bringing together netizens who share a common interest. Last year, the ‘Jannal trend’ had people sharing views from their windows. Jannal is the Tamil and Malayalam word for window and through this recent hashtag trending on the microblogging site, Indian Twitter is showing how they love windows and the views that it offers. From windows that bring in sunlight into the bedroom, to windows that offer a bird-eye view of a vast Italian city, the latest twitter trend has myriad pictures for everyone.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.