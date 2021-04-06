Black Ape Turns Photographer, Twitter Wants to Know What Shots it Got

An incredible moment was captured on camera showing an Indonesian macaque trying his hands on camera like a human. The amusing scene was captured by 50-year-old Mogens Trolle, a danish prize-winning photographer, mammal researcher, zoologist and author.

According to the half-a-minute clip, the black macaque seemed to be mimicking the photographer’s actions by holding the camera by one hand and peering through the viewfinder while moving the camera around.The clip has been doing rounds on social media winning people’s hearts over the animal’s intelligence.

The clip was shared by Twitter user Yashar Ali on April 4, along with a caption stating, the moment Trolle got up to stretch his legs, he found a macaque using his equipment like a human being. Ali applauded the animal’s actions and their learning ability.

The incident took place in Indonesia’s Tangkoko Nature Reserve when Trolle was taking pictures, states Ali and was surprised to find the black crested macaque trying his hands at photography by peering through the viewfinder and moving the camera as if trying to find the best angle for his shot. The curious animal took off shortly after mimicking the photographer’s behavior.

“Our primate cousins learn almost everything by mimicking,” wrote Ali on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

This is amazing.@MogensTrolle was taking photos in Indonesia's Tangkoko Nature Reserve when he got up to stretch his legs.When he came back, he found this wild black crested macaque using his camera like a human being. Our primate cousins learn almost everything by mimicking pic.twitter.com/eohrbEC73r — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 4, 2021

The video has caught eyeballs with more than 2 lakh views on the micro-blogging site, gained over 8000 likes and has been retweeted more than 1000 times. Nature lovers are commenting on the video and praising the animal for his curiosity to try new things.

One of the users wrote that Macaque might be wondering if he was doing it right.

Macaque: “am I doing this right?”— Megara 💜💛 (@sassybibrarian) April 4, 2021

Another user wrotehe wished the animal could tell his friends and family about what he did.

Amazing. I wish he could tell his friends and family what he did.— Oandlomom (@oandlomom) April 4, 2021

Multiple people wondered if macaque took any good pictures and wanted to look at them.

Wonder if it got any good shots.— LDRCHGO (@ScrappyDogWorks) April 4, 2021

Monkey see, monkey do. I hope he got some good pictures.— (((Elis Madison))) (@ElisMadison) April 4, 2021

I’d like to see the pictures that he took.! 💜💜💜💜💜— Cassandra L (@CLuehsenhop) April 4, 2021

Another user jokingly wrote that the animal probably takes better pictures than him. A user called the animal ‘smart little guy.’ One of the users wondered if the animal could become a famous photographer if taught photography.