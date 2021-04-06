buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»Black Ape Turns Photographer, Twitter Wants to Know What Shots it Got
2-MIN READ

Black Ape Turns Photographer, Twitter Wants to Know What Shots it Got

Camera-friendly ape | Image credit: Twitter

Camera-friendly ape | Image credit: Twitter

The amusing scene was captured by 50-year-old Mogens Trolle, a danish prize-winning photographer, mammal researcher, zoologist and an author.

An incredible moment was captured on camera showing an Indonesian macaque trying his hands on camera like a human. The amusing scene was captured by 50-year-old Mogens Trolle, a danish prize-winning photographer, mammal researcher, zoologist and author.

According to the half-a-minute clip, the black macaque seemed to be mimicking the photographer’s actions by holding the camera by one hand and peering through the viewfinder while moving the camera around.The clip has been doing rounds on social media winning people’s hearts over the animal’s intelligence.

The clip was shared by Twitter user Yashar Ali on April 4, along with a caption stating, the moment Trolle got up to stretch his legs, he found a macaque using his equipment like a human being. Ali applauded the animal’s actions and their learning ability.

The incident took place in Indonesia’s Tangkoko Nature Reserve when Trolle was taking pictures, states Ali and was surprised to find the black crested macaque trying his hands at photography by peering through the viewfinder and moving the camera as if trying to find the best angle for his shot. The curious animal took off shortly after mimicking the photographer’s behavior.

RELATED NEWS

“Our primate cousins learn almost everything by mimicking,” wrote Ali on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

The video has caught eyeballs with more than 2 lakh views on the micro-blogging site, gained over 8000 likes and has been retweeted more than 1000 times. Nature lovers are commenting on the video and praising the animal for his curiosity to try new things.

One of the users wrote that Macaque might be wondering if he was doing it right.

Another user wrotehe wished the animal could tell his friends and family about what he did.

Multiple people wondered if macaque took any good pictures and wanted to look at them.

Another user jokingly wrote that the animal probably takes better pictures than him. A user called the animal ‘smart little guy.’ One of the users wondered if the animal could become a famous photographer if taught photography.

Tags
first published:April 06, 2021, 14:41 IST