Lucky or Unlucky? Black Cat Stopped Play for 4 Minutes During Everton vs Wolves Game
The match was resumed after the feline ran around evading capture by players and stewrads on field and ended with the Wolves' 3-1 win.
The black feline eluded players and stewards as it ran the full length and width of the pitch before it was eventually chaperoned out, delaying Everton's specatcular loss at the hands of the Wolves.
The interruption by the startled animal did little to dent Wolverhampton's sound display but Espirito Santo, the winning was not purring with delight at the sight of it.
According to a report in the BBC, he reportedly told reporters that cats were considered unlcuky in his home country of Portugal and that he did not like cats.
Though not considered unlucly in Britain, black cats symbolise bad luck, evil and the uspernatural in several cultures including in India. Many superstitious people in India refuse to cross a road that has been crossed by a black cat before them, fearing bad luck.
So was the cat lucky or unlucky?
While social media did not have an answer to that, it sure did have a hoot over images and videos of the cat royally traversing the length of the football pitch in Liverpool's Goodison Park. Many on Twitter shared images of the badass feline.
There's a paws in the game to deal with a pitch invader. Here's the purrpatrator.— Wolves (@Wolves) February 2, 2019
👀😺 pic.twitter.com/1Ug5Ogruck
This cat is currently causing the Wolves defence more problems than Everton's attackers... pic.twitter.com/wxQnL6NJMD— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 2, 2019
A black cat nipping up to Goodison Park for Everton vs Wolves pic.twitter.com/WGLufee1k1— Footballers with animals (@ftbllrswanimals) February 2, 2019
This fella was on the pitch for 4 minutes and provided the only entertainment for Evertonians, indeed he was the only one who got behind the Wolves defence and in their box all game. Lots of pussy cats on the pitch all of them dressed in blue shirts. pic.twitter.com/7TaekPNoHP— Joe Anderson (@mayor_anderson) February 2, 2019
The moment a black cat joined @Everton & @Wolves on the pitch at Goodison Park! Fantastic commentary from @MikeyBurrows 😂 #EVEWOL pic.twitter.com/9Vqj4CWnVA— James Levett (@iamjameslevett) February 2, 2019
A black cat is just hanging out on the pitch at Goodison Park.— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 2, 2019
Everton v. Wolves delayed as the cat tries to figure out where the best pie and bovril kiosk is... #EFC 1-3 #Wolves #EVEWOL #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/W9xEYJgtX4
Wolves go 3-1 up at Everton and a black cat is on the pitch and play has stopped. If it’s good luck it must be a wolf in cat’s clothing.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 2, 2019
"Where I come from in Portugal, the black cat is bad luck so I never want to see cats again"— Talking Wolves (@TalkingWolves) February 2, 2019
"I don't like black cats."
Nuno has his say on todays ‘pitch invader’ 🐈 😳#WWFC #TalkingWolves pic.twitter.com/yewdzHVxT9
Salah? Hazard? Aubameyang? Jimenez? Aguero?— Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) February 3, 2019
There's a new #FPL star in town. pic.twitter.com/j4WBExS8sS
HEAT MAP FOR THE BLACK CAT AT EVERTON V WOLVES, PLEASE. pic.twitter.com/vOlaWw11RO— MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) February 2, 2019
Some even wondered if the cat was looking the sqirrel who crashed the Leyton Orient match in January this year.
Was the cat looking for @LOFCSquirrel https://t.co/akLRjoKrZG— Theresa........... (@TheresaE17) February 3, 2019
Turns out for the Wolves, the cat indeed was lucky!
The incident occurred after the Belgium defender Dendoncker scored the winning goal for the Wolves in the 66th minute.
The play was resumed after the feline spent about four minutes on field. It ended with the referee adding 7 minutes of extra -time to the play, which nevertheless failed to help Everton back to a victory.
Howver, things could have been much worse. Last year, Turkish club Beskitas was fined by english refrree Michael Oliver during a match with Bayern FC after the ginger cat strolled into the field and stalled play.
(With inputs from Reuters)
