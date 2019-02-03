Lucky or Unlucky? Black Cat Stopped Play for 4 Minutes During Everton vs Wolves Game

There's a paws in the game to deal with a pitch invader. Here's the purrpatrator.



👀😺 pic.twitter.com/1Ug5Ogruck — Wolves (@Wolves) February 2, 2019

This cat is currently causing the Wolves defence more problems than Everton's attackers... pic.twitter.com/wxQnL6NJMD — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 2, 2019

A black cat nipping up to Goodison Park for Everton vs Wolves pic.twitter.com/WGLufee1k1 — Footballers with animals (@ftbllrswanimals) February 2, 2019

This fella was on the pitch for 4 minutes and provided the only entertainment for Evertonians, indeed he was the only one who got behind the Wolves defence and in their box all game. Lots of pussy cats on the pitch all of them dressed in blue shirts. pic.twitter.com/7TaekPNoHP — Joe Anderson (@mayor_anderson) February 2, 2019

A black cat is just hanging out on the pitch at Goodison Park.



Everton v. Wolves delayed as the cat tries to figure out where the best pie and bovril kiosk is... #EFC 1-3 #Wolves #EVEWOL #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/W9xEYJgtX4 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 2, 2019

Wolves go 3-1 up at Everton and a black cat is on the pitch and play has stopped. If it’s good luck it must be a wolf in cat’s clothing. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 2, 2019

"Where I come from in Portugal, the black cat is bad luck so I never want to see cats again"



"I don't like black cats."



Nuno has his say on todays ‘pitch invader’ 🐈 😳#WWFC #TalkingWolves pic.twitter.com/yewdzHVxT9 — Talking Wolves (@TalkingWolves) February 2, 2019

HEAT MAP FOR THE BLACK CAT AT EVERTON V WOLVES, PLEASE. pic.twitter.com/vOlaWw11RO — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) February 2, 2019