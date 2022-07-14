Black Cobra Found inside police station in Bihar’s Saran

Panic spread at a police station in Bihar’s Saran district after a black cobra was found on a police uniform. The deadly snake entered the police station and was found hanging from a uniform on the wall.

The incident has been reported from Pahleja police station in Chhapra. A female police officer first noticed the poisonous snake sitting in an aggressive position spreading its hood when she went to get the uniform. The police officer could have been in grave danger with the slightest inattentiveness. The snake was later taken out of the police station.

Now, a photo of the black cobra from inside the police station has emerged on the internet and it’s going viral.

A poisonous snake was found on a uniform hanging on the wall, according to ASI Bhageran Ravidas. The snake was hissing and it terrified the individuals stationed at the police station.

It’s not new to find snakes roaming free in the area. Locals claim that from Paheleja Ghat to the Sonpur railway line area snakes are often spotted roaming free in crowded areas. During the month of Sawan snakes are often spotted in the area, according to locals.

According to Abhay Kumar Singh, a forest department officer, the movements of snakes increase during the rainy season and this also leads to a higher number of snake bite cases. The officer advised that before using anything people should properly check them as a snake could be hiding in it.

