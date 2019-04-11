Sauron's Eye, Donut or Trump? All the Weird Things That the Black Hole is Reminding Twitter
As soon as the iconic image hit social media, the black hole couldn't escape the imagination of humans, who were reminded of a LOT of things by the Supermassive Black Hole.
Image tweeted by Event Horizon Telescope | @FakharKhalid | @bcarlton727 | @veeallie1 / Twitter.
The feat, like no other known to human history, required a combination of 200 scientists, years of hard work, and a telescope to capture the Supermassive Black Hole, one that sits in the centre of Messier 87 galaxy and is 6.5 billion times the size of our sun and is located 55 lightyears away from Earth.
The telescope was no ordinary. Named Event Horizon Telescope - a network of eight radio telescopes stationed at different points of the world - creating a virtual Earth-sized telescope, which managed to capture an image of the black hole. Katie Bouman, an MIT graduate and a scientist, then developed an imaging algorithm to piece together the data collected over the years to give us one single photograph of the black hole.
Scientists have obtained the first image of a black hole, using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87. The image shows a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun pic.twitter.com/AymXilKhKe
— Event Horizon 'Scope (@ehtelescope) April 10, 2019
The image of Supermassive Black Hole was of literally astronomical importance to the scientific world, a validation of Einstein's Theory of General Relativity, published by him in 1905.
This is the first ever photo of a black hole, unveiled today after a decade of work by scientists https://t.co/6mFoo6ktyc pic.twitter.com/0nD8R5mVeQ
— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 10, 2019
That's not a black hole pic.twitter.com/qRXTcaIaf6
— Nibel (@Nibellion) April 10, 2019
Ahh, Space Sauron https://t.co/w44673U71h
— Dad (@fivefifths) April 10, 2019
My face when I saw the black hole pic.twitter.com/yIbCpQkbUW
— Jacob Aron (@jjaron) April 10, 2019
used Photoshop's shake reduction filter on the Black Hole photo and was amazed by the result#EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/RLBPyuIx3T
— Paul Scott Canavan (@abigbat) April 10, 2019
This was the plan all along. pic.twitter.com/pdmuaWXglp
— James O'Malley (@Psythor) April 10, 2019
pic.twitter.com/tMi57brrTd
— Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) April 10, 2019
Yep, Huawei did that pic.twitter.com/akGrcNnR64
— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) April 10, 2019
The biggest secret of the black hole was exposed. #BlackHole pic.twitter.com/FRUugECMUj
— Viktória Bogyová (@veeallie1) April 10, 2019
when you’re in Mordor but you can’t find your glasses https://t.co/oKYGXNAZYF
— Tea with Tolkien (@TeawithTolkien) April 10, 2019
pic.twitter.com/B38k8aRaCH
— Ryan Loco (@RyanLoco) April 10, 2019
They borrowed my camera to take the photohttps://t.co/7T3Y9gndUa
— ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) April 10, 2019
The first photo of a black hole.
Incredible stuff pic.twitter.com/npUmdTTN2n
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) April 10, 2019
"Sauron has regained much of his former strength. He cannot yet take physical form, but his spirit has lost none of its potency." #LOTR pic.twitter.com/wRbrVkmsip
— Con Solo 🔜 Star Wars Celebration (@ConStar24) April 10, 2019
So far this has been my favorite #blackhole meme. pic.twitter.com/6JuHW0z5Vp
— Bobby Carlton #VR/#AR/#XR/#Tech/#Futurist (@bcarlton727) April 10, 2019
Is this the darker colour than black that Fall Out Boy were singing about https://t.co/Ik28uNP4tx
— Rock Sound (@rocksound) April 10, 2019
That's Vlad Guerrero Sr.'s heat map. https://t.co/IHXuoNpWqx
— Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) April 10, 2019
The photo of the black hole is blurry, but if you zoom and enhance then you can see its full destructive power pic.twitter.com/c1wPV0vmrC
— Mark Doherty (@dohertymark) April 10, 2019
Anyone else see Mike Wazowski smiling or just me? https://t.co/Oq5JdnUvmj
— Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) April 10, 2019
isnt this how lord of the rings started https://t.co/iTFvsO01Kr
— darth™ (@darth) April 10, 2019
Scientists have just released the first known pictures of an actual black hole. The gravity is so strong that no treats can escape, and it sucks people in from long distances to give belly rubs. #EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/GijUUVH6Pb
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 10, 2019
— Father Panda (@_BigMatt) April 10, 2019
Profile pic vs tagged pic pic.twitter.com/QG3bwCk7q1
— Ben Machell (@ben_machell) April 10, 2019
— Kat (@KBombroffe) April 10, 2019
this black hole thing looks like a badly rendered 720p video game boss pic.twitter.com/Hy7yPCiQPp
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 10, 2019
Me: mum take a nice picture of us
Mum: how does it work
Me: just press the button fgs
Mum: pic.twitter.com/iEePmsxv5N
— Rosie Percy (@rosiepercy) April 10, 2019
Anyone else see Mike Wazowski smiling or just me? https://t.co/Oq5JdnUvmj
— Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) April 10, 2019
Physicists have decoded a radio transmission emanating from the center of the black hole, science is truly amazing pic.twitter.com/ALIYhweezF
— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) April 10, 2019
I thought I’d seen that before #blackhole pic.twitter.com/3QtpTOxBaI
— Corms (@Cormsbadger) April 10, 2019
I am sure the spatial resolution of the #blackhole images will get better in future. pic.twitter.com/uN9lmN9fGe
— Fakhar Khalid (@FakharKhalid) April 10, 2019
