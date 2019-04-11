Sauron's Eye, Donut or Trump? All the Weird Things That the Black Hole is Reminding Twitter



Scientists have obtained the first image of a black hole, using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87. The image shows a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun pic.twitter.com/AymXilKhKe

— Event Horizon 'Scope (@ehtelescope) April 10, 2019



This is the first ever photo of a black hole, unveiled today after a decade of work by scientists https://t.co/6mFoo6ktyc pic.twitter.com/0nD8R5mVeQ



— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 10, 2019



That's not a black hole pic.twitter.com/qRXTcaIaf6

— Nibel (@Nibellion) April 10, 2019



My face when I saw the black hole pic.twitter.com/yIbCpQkbUW

— Jacob Aron (@jjaron) April 10, 2019



used Photoshop's shake reduction filter on the Black Hole photo and was amazed by the result#EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/RLBPyuIx3T



— Paul Scott Canavan (@abigbat) April 10, 2019





This was the plan all along. pic.twitter.com/pdmuaWXglp

— James O'Malley (@Psythor) April 10, 2019



Yep, Huawei did that pic.twitter.com/akGrcNnR64

— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) April 10, 2019



The biggest secret of the black hole was exposed. #BlackHole pic.twitter.com/FRUugECMUj



— Viktória Bogyová (@veeallie1) April 10, 2019





when you’re in Mordor but you can’t find your glasses https://t.co/oKYGXNAZYF

— Tea with Tolkien (@TeawithTolkien) April 10, 2019



They borrowed my camera to take the photohttps://t.co/7T3Y9gndUa

— ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) April 10, 2019



The first photo of a black hole.

Incredible stuff pic.twitter.com/npUmdTTN2n



— joe heenan (@joeheenan) April 10, 2019





"Sauron has regained much of his former strength. He cannot yet take physical form, but his spirit has lost none of its potency." #LOTR pic.twitter.com/wRbrVkmsip

— Con Solo 🔜 Star Wars Celebration (@ConStar24) April 10, 2019



So far this has been my favorite #blackhole meme. pic.twitter.com/6JuHW0z5Vp



— Bobby Carlton #VR/#AR/#XR/#Tech/#Futurist (@bcarlton727) April 10, 2019





Is this the darker colour than black that Fall Out Boy were singing about https://t.co/Ik28uNP4tx

— Rock Sound (@rocksound) April 10, 2019



That's Vlad Guerrero Sr.'s heat map. https://t.co/IHXuoNpWqx



— Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) April 10, 2019





The photo of the black hole is blurry, but if you zoom and enhance then you can see its full destructive power pic.twitter.com/c1wPV0vmrC

— Mark Doherty (@dohertymark) April 10, 2019



Anyone else see Mike Wazowski smiling or just me? https://t.co/Oq5JdnUvmj



— Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) April 10, 2019





isnt this how lord of the rings started https://t.co/iTFvsO01Kr

— darth™ (@darth) April 10, 2019



Scientists have just released the first known pictures of an actual black hole. The gravity is so strong that no treats can escape, and it sucks people in from long distances to give belly rubs. #EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/GijUUVH6Pb



— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 10, 2019





Profile pic vs tagged pic pic.twitter.com/QG3bwCk7q1



— Ben Machell (@ben_machell) April 10, 2019





this black hole thing looks like a badly rendered 720p video game boss pic.twitter.com/Hy7yPCiQPp



— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 10, 2019





Me: mum take a nice picture of us

Mum: how does it work

Me: just press the button fgs

Mum: pic.twitter.com/iEePmsxv5N

— Rosie Percy (@rosiepercy) April 10, 2019



Anyone else see Mike Wazowski smiling or just me? https://t.co/Oq5JdnUvmj



— Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) April 10, 2019





Physicists have decoded a radio transmission emanating from the center of the black hole, science is truly amazing pic.twitter.com/ALIYhweezF

— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) April 10, 2019



I am sure the spatial resolution of the #blackhole images will get better in future. pic.twitter.com/uN9lmN9fGe

— Fakhar Khalid (@FakharKhalid) April 10, 2019