4-min read

Sauron's Eye, Donut or Trump? All the Weird Things That the Black Hole is Reminding Twitter

As soon as the iconic image hit social media, the black hole couldn't escape the imagination of humans, who were reminded of a LOT of things by the Supermassive Black Hole.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
Image tweeted by Event Horizon Telescope
Humanity took a big leap towards knowing the universe a little better on Wednesday after the first-ever image of the black hole was released to the public on social media platforms.

The feat, like no other known to human history, required a combination of 200 scientists, years of hard work, and a telescope to capture the Supermassive Black Hole, one that sits in the centre of Messier 87 galaxy and is 6.5 billion times the size of our sun and is located 55 lightyears away from Earth.

The telescope was no ordinary. Named Event Horizon Telescope - a network of eight radio telescopes stationed at different points of the world - creating a virtual Earth-sized telescope, which managed to capture an image of the black hole. Katie Bouman, an MIT graduate and a scientist, then developed an imaging algorithm to piece together the data collected over the years to give us one single photograph of the black hole.


The image of Supermassive Black Hole was of literally astronomical importance to the scientific world, a validation of Einstein's Theory of General Relativity, published by him in 1905.



As soon as the iconic image hit social media, the black hole couldn't escape the imagination of humans, who were reminded of a LOT of things by the Supermassive Black Hole.





















































































