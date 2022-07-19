Black Hole 'Police' Have Discovered a Dormant One and It's Right Next to Us

Black holes are one of the most mysterious celestial phenomena that keep scientists fascinated. With an extremely strong gravitational force, which doesn’t even let the light escape, black holes are also quite hard to spot. However, scientists have recently managed to discover a dormant stellar-mass black hole that is located in a neighbouring galaxy.

These types of stellar-mass black holes are formed when massive stars are at the end of their lives and end up collapsing under their own gravity. In case when two stars revolve around each other, they leave a black hole behind them in orbit with a luminous companion star. When such a black hole does not emit any high levels of X-rays, it is called a dormant black hole.

The newly discovered dormant black hole, VFTS 243, has been found in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy by a team of astronomers- the black hole police- who are known for debunking black hole theories. “For the first time, our team got together to report on a black hole discovery, instead of rejecting one,” said study leader Tomer Shenar, a Marie-Curie Fellow at Amsterdam University in the Netherlands.

In their study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the researchers said that the star which spawned the black hole disappeared without giving any sign for a powerful explosion. “We identified a needle in a haystack,” said Shenar.

To locate the black hole, the researchers sieved through roughly 1,000 massive stars in the Tarantula Nebula region of the neighbouring galaxy. They looked for the stars which could have black holes as their companion and zeroed in on the black hole.

According to Shenar, the star theta formed the VFTS 243 black hole appeared to have collapsed completely leaving no signs of previous explosion. The researchers added that while evidence for the direct collapse had been emerging, their study gives more indication in the direction.

