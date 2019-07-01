Black Holes Can Be Formed Without Stars Imploding, Finds New Study

A new study sees astrophysicists claiming they have found evidence regarding formation of black holes that, if proved could change the way the space phenomenon is observed.

According to a paper published in Astrophysical Journal Letters by researchers Shantanu Basu and Arpan Das of University of Western Ontario, there is a possibility that super massive black holes to form without a very big star imploding. Rather, the study says that some supermassive black holes grow very fast over a very short amount of time, and then suddenly stop growing.

The new model provides scientists with an explanation on how black holes formed during the early days of the universe.

According to a release issued by the scientists, the phenomenon "is indirect observational evidence that black holes originate from direct-collapses and not from stellar remnants."

Notably, a black hole is a region of space time exhibiting gravitational acceleration so strong that nothing—no particles or even electromagnetic radiation such as light—can escape from it.

The new model suggests that super massive black holes were formed "very, very quickly over very, very short periods of time" and then stopped suddenly.

Researcher Basu explained, "Super massive black holes only had a short time period where they were able to grow fast and then at some point, because of all the radiation in the universe created by other black holes and stars, their production came to a halt."

The current understanding prior to this was that stellar-mass black holes form when the center of a massive star collapses in on itself. Contrary to scientific understanding till now, Basu and Das suggest that some black holes originate from direct-collapses, not stellar remnants.

The scientists reveal that the last decade has seen researchers discovering a number of super massive black holes billions of times more massive than the Sun.