Black Holes May be in Existence Since Beginning of the Universe, Finds Study

According to a team of astronomical researchers, in contrast to the classic explanation for how the Universe came to be, there is an alternate model. Black holes have existed since the beginning of time, and these primordial black holes could in fact be the as-yet-unexplained dark matter, claims the new study which was published in The Astrophysical Journal. The team of researchers comprised Nico Cappelluti (University of Miami), Günther Hasinger (ESA Science Director), and Priyamvada Natarajan (Yale University).

The researchers suggest that if most black holes formed soon after the Big Bang, they could have merged in the early Universe, eventually generating more massive black holes. According to this idea, black holes would be found all around the Universe. Over billions of years, stars would grow around these clumps of ‘dark matter,’ forming solar systems and galaxies. If the first stars did really develop around primordial black holes, they would have formed much earlier in the Universe than as predicted by the ‘standard’ model.

“Our study shows that without introducing new particles or new physics, we can solve mysteries of modern cosmology from the nature of dark matter itself to the origin of supermassive black holes,” said Nico Cappelluti, as reported by SciTechDaily. He is the lead author of the study and a former postdoctoral scholar at the Yale Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics and a present assistant professor of physics at the University of Miami.

If primordial black holes exist, scientists anticipate that when The James Webb Space Telescope and the European Space Agency’s Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) project become operational, it will be able to detect the signals of those mergers. Slated for the 2030s, LISA will help confirm or refute the existence of primordial black holes.

The James Webb Space Telescope is a space observatory that will help researchers see further into the Universe than ever before. It is intended to provide answers to important questions about the Universe as well as make ground-breaking discoveries in all sectors of astronomy. It will look for exoplanets with the potential for life, as well as view the Universe’s first galaxies. And to reveal the creation of stars and planets, and search for exoplanets with the potential for life.

