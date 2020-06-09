Black Lives Matter Protesters Hold Skateboard March in Philadelphia

The killing of 47-year-old African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis has led to worldwide protests,where people are demanding an end to the malpractice of racial discrimination.

In an unique form of protest in Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia, people carried out the march on skateboards. The skateboarders has ‘Black Lives Matter’ written on them.

Photos of the protest have been shared by freelance photographer Colin Kerrigan. As can be seen,march-goers have thronged the street in huge numbers. All protesters, at least the ones featuring in the photo, can be seen wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.





More photos from skateboarders for #BlackLivesMatter yesterday in Philly. pic.twitter.com/GlaprjmnUM — Colin Kerrigan (@colinkerrigan) June 8, 2020





Another user, who goes by the name Courtney on micro blogging site Twitter, has shared a clip from the same protest. In the video, skateboarders are leading their way through the street.

philly skate protest for BLM pic.twitter.com/ntpFXG8si4 — courtney (@tennisC0URTney) June 7, 2020

The protests against the recent act of racial discrimination have been going on many countries across the world. There have been rallies and marches in over 140 cities in the US only demanding justice for George Floyd.

He was killed after a white police official put his knee on his neck for almost 9 mins. The personnel who is responsible for the death has been fired and has been charged with third degree murder.

In another post from the protest, a girl grooved to the tunes of a traditional African instrument called Bomba. The video was shot in Loìza, Puerto Rico.

The clip has been put by a Twitter user named La Taina and has been viewed over four million times. Captioning the clip, she wrote, “In Loìza, Puerto Rico they are protesting for Black Lives Matter with Bomba, the islands traditional music which is rooted in Boricua’s African heritage.”