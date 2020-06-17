Black Lives Matter Street Mural in Washington is Now Visible on Google Maps

'Black Lives Matter' in huge yellow block letters painted on the stretch of 16th Street NW is now visible on



Google maps after it updated its satellite and street view. The street was painted on June 5 during the Back Lives Matter protest in the aftermath of George Floyd killing.

As the protests erupted, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed a street in front of the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” The phrase was then painted in giant bold letters. These letters are now visible on Google Maps.

The blocks were renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza. The Google Maps had quickly renamed the area as BLM Plaza, even though the mapping service continued using satellite and street view imagery from 2018. Apple Maps updated its maps with the slogan days after it was painted.

Other Black Lives Matter street murals appeared on streets in Oakland, Sacramento, Dallas, and San Francisco over the weekend. Both Google and Apple haven't updated those San Francisco blocks yet.

Here was what DC's BLM Plaza looked like last week (June 10) on @googlemaps: pic.twitter.com/wY9qbcRp1L — Sasha Lekach (@sashajol) June 15, 2020