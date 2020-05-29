BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'Black Lives Matter': This Twitter Handle is Listing Out Names of People Killed in Racist Attacks in US

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller/File Photo

This comes after 46-year-old African-American George Flyod was killed by four policemen early this week.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 11:12 PM IST
The murder of George Floyd has triggered a wave of anger across the globe and has once again brought to our notice how racism has been endangering lives. As an obituary to the people who lost their lives to racism in US, a Twitter handle with the name "Black Lives Matter" gave the names of the victims with #BlackLivesMatter.


The list begins with Flyod's name who was killed by four white police officers. Floyd, a 46-year-old Houston resident was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a police officer. The cop pinned him to the ground with his knee on Flyod's neck. He kept telling the cop that he couldn't breathe.


"I can't breathe...please stop," Floyd told the officers who nevertheless continued to choke him until he went limp. Floyd's killing brought back memories of 2014 killing of Eric Garner by policemen in New York. Garner had been tackled by cops while walking down a street in Staten Island and held in a chokehold until he died. Four city police officers involved in the incident, including the one shown pressing his knee into Floyd's neck as he lay on the ground, were fired from their jobs the next day.


