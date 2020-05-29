'Black Lives Matter': This Twitter Handle is Listing Out Names of People Killed in Racist Attacks in US

The murder of George Floyd has triggered a wave of anger across the globe and has once again brought to our notice how racism has been endangering lives. As an obituary to the people who lost their lives to racism in US, a Twitter handle with the name "Black Lives Matter" gave the names of the victims with #BlackLivesMatter.





SAY THEIR NAMES TOO ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/Y1sHmRkUDt

— BLACK LIVES MATTER (@HYUCKHE1SM) May 28, 2020

The list begins with Flyod's name who was killed by four white police officers. Floyd, a 46-year-old Houston resident was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a police officer. The cop pinned him to the ground with his knee on Flyod's neck. He kept telling the cop that he couldn't breathe.



"I can't breathe...please stop," Floyd told the officers who nevertheless continued to choke him until he went limp. Floyd's killing brought back memories of 2014 killing of Eric Garner by policemen in New York. Garner had been tackled by cops while walking down a street in Staten Island and held in a chokehold until he died. Four city police officers involved in the incident, including the one shown pressing his knee into Floyd's neck as he lay on the ground, were fired from their jobs the next day.