1-MIN READ

Black Mirror Creator Won't Come up With Another Season Because the World is Living in One

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

2020 is too hard even for Charlie Brooker.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
Five months into 2020 and the world has witnessed more than 2.7 lakh deaths due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

With the pandemic gripping the entire globe and an ensuing lockdown, the human civilisation has faced an unprecedented blow. All of it seems no less than an episode of Black Mirror, a dystopian sci-fi anthology Netflix series, happening in real life.

Feeling the same, the creator of the series said that he isn't sure whether the audience will have any "stomach" to digest another season (Read: Season 6) of the popular show, exploring the falling of societies. And apparently, we are already surviving one in real.

In an interview with UK's Radio Times, Charlie Brooker said, "I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing," adding, "At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those."

That the creator, in a way, called the times inappropriate for making and watching Black Mirror spooked many online.

The show that was dropped in 2011, has a total of five seasons with the last one being released on Netflix in June 2019 consisting of just three episodes

