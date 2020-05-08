Black Mirror Creator Won't Come up With Another Season Because the World is Living in One

Five months into 2020 and the world has witnessed more than 2.7 lakh deaths due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

With the pandemic gripping the entire globe and an ensuing lockdown, the human civilisation has faced an unprecedented blow. All of it seems no less than an episode of Black Mirror, a dystopian sci-fi anthology Netflix series, happening in real life.

Feeling the same, the creator of the series said that he isn't sure whether the audience will have any "stomach" to digest another season (Read: Season 6) of the popular show, exploring the falling of societies. And apparently, we are already surviving one in real.

In an interview with UK's Radio Times, Charlie Brooker said, "I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing," adding, "At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those."

That the creator, in a way, called the times inappropriate for making and watching Black Mirror spooked many online.

Damn when black mirror saying shit is too wild shit is too wild https://t.co/wsnYgfNxOf — Kim Jong Undead (@lickitoff) May 6, 2020

#BlackMirror creator not working on season 6 because we already feel depressed https://t.co/ssUlXWZtY1 — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) May 6, 2020

Man, when the creator of Black Mirror says he can’t work on a new season right now because 2020 is already too messed up...he ain’t wrong. Kind of feels like our whole existence is one bad (or really entertaining for whoever is watching) episode already. #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/XRLuFeqeyw — Adam (@SmrtAdam) May 6, 2020

I saw #BlackMirror was trending. I regret looking at why. We are living in season 6. 😬 #2020 pic.twitter.com/JLBo00OIWq — Danielle Marie (@DMC130) May 6, 2020

You know society is at its lowest point when even those who made Black Mirror think it's too much for a show to handle. — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) May 6, 2020

The show that was dropped in 2011, has a total of five seasons with the last one being released on Netflix in June 2019 consisting of just three episodes