Black Mirror Returns? Robo-Guard Dog ‘Kia’ to Patrol Hyundai Manufacturing Plant

Earlier this year, Hyundai acquired a controlling stake in robotics design firm Boston Dynamics and now the Korean automotive big has built-in its expertise in one among its crops in South Korea. Hyundai will be utilizing “Factory Safety Service Robot” based mostly on Boston Dynamics’ quadruped robot, Spot, for industrial web site security at its Kia manufacturing plant. With an built-in thermal digicam and 3D LiDAR, the robot is ready to detect individuals round it, monitor high-temperature conditions and potential hearth hazards. The Spot robot will be remote-controlled by means of a safe webpage that gives a livestream of its actions across the plant, enabling the employees to remotely observe industrial areas. AI expertise additionally permits the robot to detect risks and ship alarms to managers by means of the safe webpage.

Based on these capabilities, the modded-up robot supplies real-time sharing of pictures of on-site conditions and an exercise log with the management heart in addition to help a speedy response within the occasion of an emergency by sounding an alarm on the management webpage.

The quadruped robot is reportedly sufficiently small to navigate by means of slim areas in addition to establish blind areas. Hyundai has additionally added enhanced autonomy options to the robot and it’s outfitted with applied sciences appropriate for autonomous patrol companies inside industrial web site environments, together with process administration and deep learning-based imaginative and prescient expertise.

Through the pilot operation at Kia’s plant in South Korea, Hyundai will use the robot to help late-night safety patrols. The firm will additionally undergo the robot’s proof of idea and assess its effectiveness earlier than increasing its patrol areas and reviewing extra deployment to different industrial websites.

“The Factory Safety Service Robot is the first collaboration project with Boston Dynamics. The Robot will help detect risks and secure people’s safety in industrial sites,” stated Dong Jin Hyun, head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab.

