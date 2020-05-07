Black Panther Spotted in Goa is Reminding Netizens of Bagheera from Jungle Book

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday tweeted a picture of "a Black Panther" from Netravali wildlife sanctuary in South Goa.

Sawant uploaded the picture on his personal twitter handle.

A great glimpse of Goa's rich wildlife. Black Panther camera trapped at Patiem Beat of Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/p7IVuHDLP1 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 6, 2020

"A great glimpse of Goas rich wildlife. Black Panther camera trapped at Patiem beat of Netravali wildlife sanctuary," he tweeted.

A senior forest department official said it they were trying to find out if it was a lone Black Panther in the sanctuary or there were others too.

While the area is a known habitat of tigers, this is for the first time a Black Panther has been captured in camera in Netravali sanctuary, he added.

