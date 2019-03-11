LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Kitty Filter: Woman Tries to Take Selfie with Jaguar, Gets Mauled

Several people shared the same copy of a video showing the "unidentified" woman curled up on the ground as medics and bystanders tended to her, following her walk on the wild side.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/CNN)
A picture is worth a thousand words, but we doubt it's worth a bunch of stitches. An Arizona woman in her 30s got a pointed lesson in the same, after being mauled by a jaguar into whose enclosure she had climbed into. Why would she do such a thing? To take a selfie, of course.

Visitors to the Wildlife World Zoo near Phoenix had their weekend visit to the zoological grounds ruined after an as-yet-unidentified woman climbed into the jaguar closure to presumably get a close-up for the 'gram. The apparently camera-shy big cat didn't pose so much as pounce on the photo fiend and gave her at least one deep gash before other visitors distracted it by making a racket. Upon the jaguar moving away from her, the injured woman shakily climbed back into the human side.

Several people shared the same copy of a video showing the "unidentified" woman curled up on the ground as medics and bystanders tended to her, following her walk on the wild side. When the camera panned towards the enclosure, the jaguar could be observed stretched out on a log placed over a tank of water, licking its chops in a seemingly self-satisfied manner, as can be seen below.




The zoo itself posted a more somber announcement of the incident and asked its patrons to use this opportunity to understand why barriers are put in place between humans and animals.




The zoo also promised that the jaguar will not come to any harm, or face any action, due to her "interaction" with the over-enthusiastic visitor, after many people on social media expressed concerns over any possible punishments.




The woman later returned to the zoo to apologize to the zoo for her over-enthusiastic rule-breaking.

Loading...
