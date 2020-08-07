Black Sabbath Announce Vinyl Re-issue of Iconic 'Paranoid' Album on its 50th Anniversary

Iconic English rock band, Black Sabbath, is reissuing its 1970 album 'Paranoid' to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

According to NME, the deluxe vinyl collection features the original album as well as a rare quadrophonic mix and recordings of two 1970 concerts.

The special edition will also include a hardbound book with liner notes, band interviews, rare photos, a poster, and a replica of the tour book sold during the Paranoid tour among other memorabilia. Rhino Records is releasing the five long-playing record collection.

The box set will arrive on October 9. Apart from the eponymous lead single, Paranoid; the album features the band's popular songs such as 'Planet Caravan', 'Iron Man', 'Electric Funeral', and 'Hand of Doom'.

Apart from that the metal icons played the Philadelphia leg of the fundraising concerts on July 14, 1985, which marked the first time the original line-up – featuring Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward – had appeared on stage since 1978.

Recently the iconic guitarist Tony Iommi has decided to auction personal belongings to raise money for the UK's National Health Service (NHS) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the items, he is auctioning is his guitar, which will be signed by the rock legend.