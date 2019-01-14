Black Tux or White? Chrissy Teigen Seeks Twitter's Help After Struggling to Choose Tuxedo for Son

okay guys. throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one! pic.twitter.com/ElQvfi5QEA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2019

White jacket for the party, black jacket if he plans on playing piano — Hillary Dixler Canavan (@hillarydixler) January 12, 2019

Oh white, definitely. It’s an OCCASION, and the white dinner jacket makes a statement. — The Amandalorian (@JeansandaTShirt) January 12, 2019

Why did u shrink John on his birthday — W. E. B. Da Boys (@abracooldadbro) January 12, 2019

Christine ,, he look’s quite a bit younger than 40 ,, perhap’s you should request the birth-certificate ,, wow !! — Walter(Owen's Grandp (@walterowensgrpa) January 12, 2019

Let him be extra and have a wardrobe change mid party — Christina (@ChristinaV3_) January 12, 2019

both!! he needs an outfit change halfway through like a True Celeb!!! — (@morganraye__) January 12, 2019

I still like the idea of an outfit change halfway through — Sue Cottingham (@cottingham_sue) January 12, 2019

ok let’s make this easier — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2019

we are going white!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2019

whatever color john isn't wearing. you know, so people can tell them apart — alex (@aalexalmanza) January 12, 2019

