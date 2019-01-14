GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Black Tux or White? Chrissy Teigen Seeks Twitter's Help After Struggling to Choose Tuxedo for Son

Chrissy Teigen had a hard time deciding a tuxedo for her and John Legend's son Miles for the birthday bash.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
Image credits: christine teigen ‏ Verified account @chrissyteigen / Twitter
Torn between which tuxedo suited her son best, American model Chrissy Teigen decided to leave the tough decision on social media.

Celebrating her husband and singer John Legend's 40th birthday, Chrissy took to Twitter and asked her 10 million followers to help her choose an outfit for her and John's 7-month-old son Miles.

Along with two photos of Miles, one in a traditional black tux and another in a white, Chrissy asked Twitter to chip in. Her only brief: to have their son look like mini-John though he already looks like mini-John.




"Okay, guys. Throwing John’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one!" wrote Chrissy on her Twitter page.




And Twitter made it even harder for Chrissy to decide. Some suggested Miles should have a change of wardrobe mid-party like the celeb he already is.






















With polarising responses to her tweet, the model had to run a Twitter poll to simplify things.




The results of the Twitter poll gave Teigen a clearer picture of what to dress her son in.




Although some advised her against dressing their son in an outfit similar to John's.




Let's be honest, either way, Miles is mini-John by default.


