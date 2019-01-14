Black Tux or White? Chrissy Teigen Seeks Twitter's Help After Struggling to Choose Tuxedo for Son
Chrissy Teigen had a hard time deciding a tuxedo for her and John Legend's son Miles for the birthday bash.
Image credits: christine teigen Verified account @chrissyteigen / Twitter
Celebrating her husband and singer John Legend's 40th birthday, Chrissy took to Twitter and asked her 10 million followers to help her choose an outfit for her and John's 7-month-old son Miles.
Along with two photos of Miles, one in a traditional black tux and another in a white, Chrissy asked Twitter to chip in. Her only brief: to have their son look like mini-John though he already looks like mini-John.
Black tux! Oscars Mini-John pic.twitter.com/aYJs6gCger— Jake (@thejakekardash) January 12, 2019
"Okay, guys. Throwing John’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one!" wrote Chrissy on her Twitter page.
okay guys. throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one! pic.twitter.com/ElQvfi5QEA— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2019
And Twitter made it even harder for Chrissy to decide. Some suggested Miles should have a change of wardrobe mid-party like the celeb he already is.
White jacket for the party, black jacket if he plans on playing piano— Hillary Dixler Canavan (@hillarydixler) January 12, 2019
Oh white, definitely. It’s an OCCASION, and the white dinner jacket makes a statement.— The Amandalorian (@JeansandaTShirt) January 12, 2019
Why did u shrink John on his birthday— W. E. B. Da Boys (@abracooldadbro) January 12, 2019
Christine ,, he look’s quite a bit younger than 40 ,, perhap’s you should request the birth-certificate ,, wow !!— Walter(Owen's Grandp (@walterowensgrpa) January 12, 2019
Let him be extra and have a wardrobe change mid party— Christina (@ChristinaV3_) January 12, 2019
both!! he needs an outfit change halfway through like a True Celeb!!!— (@morganraye__) January 12, 2019
I still like the idea of an outfit change halfway through— Sue Cottingham (@cottingham_sue) January 12, 2019
With polarising responses to her tweet, the model had to run a Twitter poll to simplify things.
ok let’s make this easier— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2019
The results of the Twitter poll gave Teigen a clearer picture of what to dress her son in.
we are going white!!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2019
Although some advised her against dressing their son in an outfit similar to John's.
whatever color john isn't wearing. you know, so people can tell them apart— alex (@aalexalmanza) January 12, 2019
Let's be honest, either way, Miles is mini-John by default.
Omg! Who wore it best?! @johnlegend or mini-@johnlegend pic.twitter.com/BIdrlKxwum— Tish (@Tish_185) January 12, 2019
