Black Woman Fined Rs 28K for Talking 'Too Loudly' on Phone in Michigan

A black woman from Michigan, US, was fined $385 after her white neighbour called the cops on her for speaking too loudly on her phone on Thursday, May 27. Diamond Robinson was taking a stroll on Cushing Street in Eastpointe, Michigan when she was approached by her neighbour who asked her if she could either get off her phone or lower down her voice. However, Robinson told her neighbour to get away from her face. The lady walked past her but almost three minutes later, Eastpointe police arrived at the scene, reported Fox 2 news.

To narrate her experience to the world, Robinson went on Facebook Live and recorded the whole incident, which showed three cops telling her to go inside her house as she was being obnoxious.

She asks them, “How am I gonna go to jail? What have I done wrong? So, I can go to jail for being too loud? I hope you know that this is all being recorded,” and asks what law states that she couldn’t speak on her phone in her neighbourhood.

As she continued recording, the officers went to their vehicle and wrote her a $385 ticket and left it in her mailbox when she refused to accept it. She expressed her disbelief at getting a ticket for being a public nuisance because of being loud on phone. She wished the officers “a terrible day," as they left.

Robinson narrated the whole incident in the video caption and added that she hoped she was not the next victim of Black Lives Matter. The clip has garnered more than 37,000 views and over 2,000 comments.

Robinson also claimed that she was targeted because she is black, but plans to fight the ticket. She referred to the neighbour as ‘Rebecca’ and shared that she has just moved to the neighbourhood a couple of weeks ago. Rebecca, who didn’t want to comment on the incident, told the news website that the fine “speaks for itself.”

After the incident, Robinson has installed security cameras outside her home.

