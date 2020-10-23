News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

Blake Lively Photoshopped Shoes Onto Her Bare Feet and Put Internet Sleuths on Their Toes

Image credits: Instagram.

Blake Lively can be seen barefoot in one photo, while 'wearing' heels in another photo.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Hollywood actress Blake Lively really really does not want photos of her bare feet on the Internet.

Blake Lively uploaded a photo with her spouse Ryan Reynolds to Instagram on Thursday to talk about how they went out and voted in the US Elections 2020.

Blake Lively, 33, and husband Ryan Reynolds both shared similar pictures on Instagram Thursday, encouraging their followers to vote in the US presidential election. The photos were taken while they dropped off their ballots early. While innocuous in themselves, it was the captions accompanying the pics that had people laughing.

"It was Ryan's first time. He was understandably scared," wrote Gossip Girl star on Instagram, sharing a pic that shows her laughing next to her 46-year-old husband. "It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friends."

But between Lively and Reynold's photos, there was one minor difference: Lively was missing shoes in one.

She's "wearing" shoes in one, and missing them in another. Was it because she didn't want to be seen standing barefeet on what seems like the outdoor? Did she not wear shoes? Was this photo taken after she took them off? Did they not match her outfit? Did she not want creepy men with foot fetishes circulating photos of her bare feet?

We don't know - but Internet sleuths tried to find out.

And then it got wilder.

Ryan Reynolds on his Instagram story shared a photo of her... with "drawn on" Louboutin Booties.

But we finally have answers now.

And a definite game plan - the next time you want to take an OOTD but don't want to squeeze into uncomfortable heels? Draw them on. (This only applies if you're art skills are as good as Blake Lively's.)


  • First Published: October 23, 2020, 17:44 IST
