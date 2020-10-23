Blake Lively Photoshopped Shoes Onto Her Bare Feet and Put Internet Sleuths on Their Toes

Hollywood actress Blake Lively really really does not want photos of her bare feet on the Internet.

Blake Lively uploaded a photo with her spouse Ryan Reynolds to Instagram on Thursday to talk about how they went out and voted in the US Elections 2020.

Blake Lively, 33, and husband Ryan Reynolds both shared similar pictures on Instagram Thursday, encouraging their followers to vote in the US presidential election. The photos were taken while they dropped off their ballots early. While innocuous in themselves, it was the captions accompanying the pics that had people laughing.

"It was Ryan's first time. He was understandably scared," wrote Gossip Girl star on Instagram, sharing a pic that shows her laughing next to her 46-year-old husband. "It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friends."

But between Lively and Reynold's photos, there was one minor difference: Lively was missing shoes in one.

She's "wearing" shoes in one, and missing them in another. Was it because she didn't want to be seen standing barefeet on what seems like the outdoor? Did she not wear shoes? Was this photo taken after she took them off? Did they not match her outfit? Did she not want creepy men with foot fetishes circulating photos of her bare feet?

We don't know - but Internet sleuths tried to find out.

Someone please tell me I’m not crazy and that Blake Lively actually photoshopped a pair of heels on her feet for her photo pic.twitter.com/Wiwprqe0y3 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 22, 2020

Did...Did Blake Lively photoshop heels in her post pic.twitter.com/gSOAJQ7LXE — Kevin Lempke (@KevinLempke) October 22, 2020

Why is @blakelively wearing heels in one of these pictures but is standing on her tippy toes pretending to wear heels in the other?Is it photoshopped? Did she get so uncomfy mid pic she ditched her heels but still wanted height? Did a passerby gift her heels?I need answers. pic.twitter.com/HogcSWXtMi — Roxy Striar (@roxystriar) October 23, 2020

why did blake lively draw on shoes😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/okc65h29gW — irene anna kim (@enerianna) October 22, 2020

And then it got wilder.

Ryan Reynolds on his Instagram story shared a photo of her... with "drawn on" Louboutin Booties.

not ryan reynolds drawing her LOUBOUTIN BOOTIES pic.twitter.com/I7Lc69G0rk — irene anna kim (@enerianna) October 22, 2020

But we finally have answers now.

I mean I get that but also ????!!!! pic.twitter.com/QpT6NFUTRx — irene anna kim (@enerianna) October 22, 2020

And a definite game plan - the next time you want to take an OOTD but don't want to squeeze into uncomfortable heels? Draw them on. (This only applies if you're art skills are as good as Blake Lively's.)