Blankets to Food: Farmers at Tikri Border Can Now Avail Daily Essentials for Free at 'Kisan Mall'

Help has been constantly pouring in for the protesting farmers who marched to Delhi last month to agitate against the agriculture bills by arranging food for them or setting up foot massages for elderly farmers at the protesting site. The International non-governmental organisation (NGO) Khalsa Aid has been one of the organisations that have been at the forefront of providing support to the agitating farmers. The NGO has now come up with a Kisan Mall' at the Tikri border to provide farmers items of daily use for free.

Open from 9am to 5pm, the mall is providing blankets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, thermals, sweaters, blankets, oil, dry milk, sanitary pads and shoes among other daily essentials.

Delhi: Khalsa Aid has set up Kisan Mall at Tikri border to provide items of daily use for free to farmers. "We distribute tokens to farmers with which they can procure items from here," says Guru Charan, store manager.(24.12) pic.twitter.com/imZ0Aq1h0O — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

"We distribute issue a token to farmers through Khalsa Aid with which they can procure items from Kisan Mall. They arrive here with a token. We have made a list of things available. All things which are of daily use are available here. Khalsa aid volunteers pick things as per the requirements of farmers and give it to them in the bag. We distribute over 500 tokens every day," Guru Charan, the store manager told ANI.

Read More: After Roti Machine, Foot Massagers Set Up for Tired Farmers Protesting at Singhu Border

The NGO had previously also set up foot massaging machines for the elderly farmers at the border.

"We are at Singhu border and we have taken the initiative and set up a foot massage facility for old farmers as they are protesting for a very long time and they must be tired," Amarpreet, managing director of Khalsa Aid India, told news agency ANI.

Earlier, a huge roti making machine has been installed at the site of agitation at Delhi borders. The huge chapati making machine has also been installed at the camp to churn out over 1500 - 2000 rotis in one hour.

Read More: Watch: Roti Machine at Farmers' Protest Site Can Make up to 2000 Chapatis in an Hour

In recent development, the government has yet invited protesting farmer unions for the resumption of the stalled talks and asked them to choose a date of their convenience to end the impasse over the farm laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with farmers on Friday during a money transfer event under the PM-Kisan scheme.

However,the farmer unions alleged that the government's latest letter for talks is nothing but a propaganda against the peasants to create an impression they are not interested in dialogue, and asked it to put the scrapping of the new farm laws in the agenda to resume the parleys.