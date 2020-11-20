'Blasphemy': Bizarre Viral Recipe of Maggi with Curd is Making Desi Netizens Cringe

You must have tried masala Maggi, vegetable Maggi, cheese Maggi or even egg Maggi. But, a weird combination of Maggi and curd has surfaced on social media. A netizen has uploaded a picture of Maggi with curd in it.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, the user wrote, “Maggi and curd is food for the soul.”

Maggi and curd is food for the soul ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RmNRVRvnfw — Felon Mask (@acnymph) November 16, 2020

Responding to the post, Twitter users have expressed their displeasure. Many netizens dropped crying emojis. A person posted a GIF showing a man feeling an urge to vomit.

Replying to the GIF, the owner of the post asked him to try the curd Maggi and then comment. To which, the person wrote, "Food is 50 per cent presentation and this has failed miserably at that."

Please try and then comment — Felon Mask (@acnymph) November 16, 2020

A netizen said she had never tried this and asked if it was good. Responding to her, the owner of the post asserted that curd goes with anything and makes everything edible.

I have never tried this! Is it good? — chaoticbuddha (@alifiyatahir) November 16, 2020

One person posted a GIF showing a shocking reaction of a person, while another user even called it “blasphemy”.

What kind of blasphemy is this — aloo chaat (@NahiHaiUsername) November 16, 2020

A user said that the person who made the curd Maggi has done something impossible. Replying to him, the user who posted the picture of the curd Maggi said, “Keep an open mind sir you'll have a revelation in the end.”

You have done the impossible. — Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) November 17, 2020

Keep an open mind sir you'll have a revelation in the end — Felon Mask (@acnymph) November 17, 2020

In June, a Twitter user posted a photo of chocolate Maggi. The picture shows a pan full of boiling Maggi, and a bar of chocolate in the same pan.

Once again i will cook CHOCLATE MAGGIE today. pic.twitter.com/EslMi5akT8 — Rahul (@rahulpassi) June 18, 2020

The tweet did not go down well with netizens. A person said that she can’t unsee this.

Previously, netizens have also posted pictures of Maggi Pani Puri and Makki ki Roti with Maggi.